Franklin County team repeats as sheep-to-shawl winner at Farm Show

A Franklin County team for the second consecutive year won the sheep to shawl contest Wednesday at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Friends Thru Fiber beat four other teams to take top honors. Time Warp of Montour County finished second.

A sheep to shawl contest involves a team shearing a sheep, spinning the wool into yarn and using it to make a 22 by 78-inch shawl with five inches of fringe on each end, all in 2 1/2 hours. All five of the teams had their shawls finished in time for judging.

Using the theme “Sunflower Power,” the Friends Thru Fiber’s shawl in royal blue and bright green featured hand-painted sunflowers.

“So many people like sunflowers,” said Michelle Lushbaugh, the group’s weaver. Team shearer Dan Dailey said competition was tough. The team was thrilled with the win, he said.

Time Warp spinner Katherine Dashner said their theme of “Victory Garden Revisited” came from the challenges of the past three years. She called the fleece from a Border Leicester/Texel ewe lamb “perfect with a beautiful color and the fibers the right length.”