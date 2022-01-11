Farm Show's pulling contest is equine show of force

HARRISBURG — The horse pulls at the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Tuesday seemed like ordering a drink at a fast-food restaurant — small, medium or large.

Horse pulling, held at the Farm Show since 1939, this year began with energetic miniature ponies, went on to lively regular-sized ponies and ended with powerful draft horses. Horsepower in all its brute strength filled the New Holland Arena on the Farm Show’s fourth day.

The three competitions followed the same principal. Teams of two, guided by a driver, were required to pull a sled of concrete blocks for a certain weight. The weight gradually was increased until the team pulling the heaviest load the farthest won. Miniature ponies can pull seven times their weight while draft horses can pull five times.

Miniature ponies

Thirteen teams competed in the miniature pony pull in classes of 34 inches, 35 inches and 38 inches. Denise Wright, superintendent of the pulls, said that miniature ponies had to pull the weight 10 feet.

“Miniature ponies are fun to own,” she said. “A lot of people here get them for their grandkids.”

Thomas Goodwin Sr. of Mount Bethel said he used to be in the draft horse pulls until they got to be too much to handle. He switched to miniature ponies 10 years ago and has pulled with them ever since. He and his son, Thomas Goodwin Jr., each had a pair in the competition.

“I like the little guys,” Goodwin Sr. said. “They eat less food and cost less to outfit.”

Corey Wagner of Spring Ring owns 30 miniature ponies. He brought Lightning and Tonto to pull. “Little ponies are more feisty,” he said.

The pull began when all the teams pulled an empty sled, then each pulled 500 pounds. Weight was added, hundreds of pounds at a time, as the small crowd cheered for the mighty miniatures.

Wright’s team pulled 2,240 pounds two feet, 10 inches to win the 34-inch division. Wagner’s team pulled 2,600 pounds 2 feet seven inches and won the 36-inch class while Jathan Allen’s team pulled 2,600 pounds eight feet four inches to win the 38-inch division.

Pony pulling

Next came pony pulling with three classes based on weight.

Harley Blake took first place in two classes when his team in the 1,525-pound class pulled 2,250 pounds the required 10 feet and his team in the 1,826- to 2,125-pound class pulled 5,400 pounds 10 feet. In the 1,826 to 2,125 feet class, the team of William Dudash pulled 2,250 pounds 10 feet.

Large horse pulling

The traditional Farm Show horse pulls, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Horse Pulling Association and considered the World Series of horse pulling, followed.

The event tested brute strength, teamwork and spirit. Teamsters and their horses came up against a heavy sled loaded with hundreds of 35-pound cinderblocks. They were required to pull it 27½ feet.

All the horses in this event were Belgians, known as the hardest-working breed of draft horses. Although they don’t have the elegance of feather-footed Clydesdales or the regal look of gleaming black Percherons, Belgians haul logs, rake hay, spread manure and get the job done.

Three of the five teams in the lightweight division — teams weighing 3,325 pounds or less — were owned by the Howard family of Acme. Bobby Howard, a third-generation Farm Show horse pulling champion, has competed in Farm Show horse pulls since he was 6. He drove his team and that of his father, Billy Howard.

The pull began when all the teams pulled 4,250 pounds the required distance. The weight was increased steadily. The first two teams dropped out when it reached 7,850 pounds and the third and fourth at 8,450.

Finally, Carl and Pistol, owned by Billy Howard, pulled 8,550 pounds the full 27 feet and won first prize, edging out Bobby Howard, whose team pulled that same weight 23 feet 10 inches and came in second.

“There’s none better than Bobby,” said Billy Howard as his son captured first place for him.

Bobby Howard grinned too, saying that he enjoys driving more than one team in a contest. “We raised Carl and Pistol to be good,” he said. “And they are. It’s sure good to be back.”

Eight teams weighing more than 3,325 pounds competed in the heavyweight division. The first contest began with 4,250 pounds in the sled. The weight was increased to 6,650.

When it reached 7,850 pounds, the first team failed to make the pull. More teams dropped out as the weight increased to 7,850, 9,050 and 9,650. Only three teams remained when the weight reached 10,250 pounds. A team owned and driven by the Brown Brothers of Acme won that division at that weight.

By then, the teamsters and horses looked spent. The teamsters smiled at a job well done. The horses, their light brown coats glittering with sweat, looked ready to rest. The teamsters then loaded up their horses and headed home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0