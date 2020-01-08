HARRISBURG — Hundreds of 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show visitors on Wednesday kept warm in wool coats. Eight sheep did not.
Although the outside looked like a frozen tundra, the sheep gave up their wool for the sheep-to-shawl contest highlighting the fifth day of the agricultural exposition. The contest, now in its 41st year, involves a team shearing a sheep, spinning the wool into yarn and using it to make a 22-by-78-inch shawl with five inches of fringe on each end, all in 2½ hours.
When the contest ended, judges named Time Warp of Montour County as the winner and For the Love of Ewe of Cumberland County as the runner up. The victories literally paid off. Auctioneer Harry Bachman sold the Time Warp shawl for $1,450 and the For the Love of Ewe shawl for $1,100.
“This is the best we’ve ever done in this contest,” said Dot Helmick, a spinner on the Cumberland County team. “The competition was tough but everyone gave 150%. Things went smoothly.”
The wild and woolly event puts the state’s wool industry in the spotlight. Pennsylvania has 95,000 sheep and ranks 15th nationally in wool production, according to the Pennsylvania Sheep and Wool Growers Association.
About 2,000 people filled the Small Arena for the contest.
Cumberland County’s team had a laid-back look, a tranquility theme shown in its booth and its mint green and smoky gray shawl.
Mr. Rogers Neighborhood inspired Spin City of Adams County. Team members wore cardigan sweaters, which Rogers favored, and had his sayings throughout their booth. Weaving Wabi Sabi of Lancaster County members wore bell bottoms, paisley and tie dye clothing to carry out its “groovy” 1970s theme.
The Loyalhannon Spinners of Westmoreland County used a beekeeping theme while the Fidget Spinners of Adams County wore Christmas sweaters for its Christmas theme, which included creation of a red, green and white shawl.
The contest began when the sheep were brought into the arena. Armed with electric shearers, muscles and years of experience, the shearers got to work. They upended the sheep and got their shears buzzing. Soon, fleece of many colors fell to the floor.
Hoyt Emmons, shearer for the For the Love of Ewe team of Cumberland County, sheared a cooperative Romney named Beatrice owned by Kathy Ammerman of Lewisberrry.
Hoyt sheared the heavy wool coat from Beatrice’s belly, then the rest of her. Soon, a pile of fleece sat on the floor. Ammerman said that Romney fleece has great crimp, luster and strength.
As the teams received the fluffy fleece, they got busy. Carders brushed the wool between two wire brushes, removing foreign matter and making the fibers go in one direction. They gave the soft fiber to spinners.
Spinners used foot-operated spinning wheels as they spun the fibers into long strands of yarn and wound that yarn on wooden bobbins. They gave those bobbins to the team weaver who ran a wooden shuttle back and forth in the loom, creating the shawl pattern.
For the next couple hours, the teams worked diligently, talking, laughing and always in constant motion.
Within two hours, the shawls were nearing completion and time was running out. As the clock ticked down, team members worked faster, finally tying fringes on and running the completed shawls to the four judges. Westmoreland County team members handed in their shawl with eight seconds to spare.
The judges awarded points for shearing, spinning, weaving, shawl, design, speed and team identification.
Special awards presented to the sheep-to-shawl contestants went to:
- Friends Through Fiber of Franklin County, spinners award.
- Spin City of Adams County, fleece award
- Friends Through Fiber, team choice award.
- Libby Beiler of Time Warp, weaver’s award.
- Carl Geissinger of Time Warp, shearer’s award.
Other sheep-to-shawl contest placings and sale amounts follow:
- Third, Fidget Spinners, $700.
- Fourth, Friends Through Fiber, $1,100.
- Fifth, Shetland Circle of Lancaster County, $800.
- Sixth, Weaving Wabi Sabi of Lancaster County, $950.
- Seventh, Loyalhannon Spinners, $450.
- Eighth, Spin City, $750.