HARRISBURG — Some visitors to the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show walked into the Giant Expo Hall and wondered if they had been magically transported to a farm.
They looked upon a field of green grass and another field of plant debris after corn was harvested. They saw a tractor with a no-till planter. They heard a gently flowing stream, then saw a fence to keep livestock out.
A closer look showed that they were at the Conservation Stewardship Display, 4,800 square feet that “teaches people why farmers do what they do,” said Jay Howes, display coordinator, past state Agriculture Department deputy secretary and agricultural consultant.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, the display teaches visitors about what farmers are doing to keep their soil and ultimately water supplies healthy.
“We keep our bodies healthy so we can function well,” Howes said. “We have to do the same thing with soil. Better soil ultimately means cleaner water.”
Visitors see a field of plant debris and learn that stems, roots and plant debris are left on the fields after harvest to protect the soil from erosion and add organic material as it decomposes, Howes said. The display includes a no-till planter that plants seeds without extensive soil disruption.
“No till has been around since the 1970s,” Howes said. “Soil is naturally spongelike due to organic matter left behind. The idea of no till is that some things are better left alone.”
The display includes a cover crop of rye, grasses, radishes, sunflowers and rapeseed.
“We plant the cover crop immediately after harvesting corn so we keep root activity in the soil,” Howes said. Cover crops add organic matter to soil, help it retain moisture, improve water infiltration, reduce erosion and suppress weeds, he said. Cover crops can be harvested for animal feed or rolled over.
Howes pointed out another part of the display that includes specialty crops. The third part has a stream and a forest buffer to protect it.
“Streams can run to large waterways like the Susquehanna River and the Chesapeake Bay,” Howes said. “We want to protect the river and bay. Planting trees along streams cools and filters the water, reduces erosion and provides food for the insects who eat the leaves and a habitat for wildlife.”
He said farmers also should put up fences to keep livestock out of stream beds.
“The bottom line is what we do on our farms affects the Chesapeake Bay and the river,” he said. “We need to help protect them.”