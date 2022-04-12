 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: 'Road debris' cause of I-81 traffic Tuesday

Interstate 81 sign
ABC27

State Police PIO Trooper Megan Ammerman on Wednesday said that "road debris" was the reason for traffic on Interstate 81 and in Carlisle Tuesday evening.

Ammerman reported that stone dust/finely crushed stone had spilled onto the highway and PennDOT was sought to assist in cleanup. PennDOT's website said the stop-and-go traffic around 4 p.m. Tuesday was due to a crash, but Ammerman said police were only called out for the road debris.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

The multivehicle crash on Interstate 81 north near Carlisle has been cleared, PennDOT says.

Reported earlier on Cumberlink:

Traffic is stop-and-go on Interstate 81 northbound in the Carlisle area because of a multivehicle crash about 1.5 miles north of the York Road/Route 74 exit, PennDOT says.

One shoulder has been closed.

here is a multivehicle crash on I-81 northbound 1.5 miles north of Exit 48: PA 74 - YORK RD. There is a shoulder closed.

Last Updated: Apr 12, 2022 4:17 PM

