Camp Hill woman dies in Hampton Township motorcycle Thursday night

A Camp Hill woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Hampden Township Thursday around 6 p.m.
Cumberland County Coroner Charles Hall said Carissa Mecum, 25, was riding a motorcycle west on Trindle Road near 39th street Thursday evening. A Volkswagen Jetta traveling east on Trindle Road made a left turn onto 39th street into Mecum's path and the motorcycle collided with the Jetta.
Hall said Mecum died due to "multiple traumatic injuries."
