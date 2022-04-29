 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Camp Hill woman dies in Hampton Township motorcycle Thursday night

  • Updated
  • 0
Cumberland County Coroner's Office logo

A Camp Hill woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Hampden Township Thursday around 6 p.m.

Cumberland County Coroner Charles Hall said Carissa Mecum, 25, was riding a motorcycle west on Trindle Road near 39th street Thursday evening. A Volkswagen Jetta traveling east on Trindle Road made a left turn onto 39th street into Mecum's path and the motorcycle collided with the Jetta.

Hall said Mecum died due to "multiple traumatic injuries."

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden asks US Congress for $33 billion in additional aid to Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News