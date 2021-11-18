 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Cumberland Ugly Sweater Crawl

  • 0
Ugly Sweater Crawl
  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 11
  • Time: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
  • Location: Downtown New Cumberland
  • Online: www.newcumberlandpa.org
  • Details: The New Cumberland Business & Professional Group will host its inaugural Ugly Sweater Crawl through town at various host businesses. Participants will enjoy holiday treats while the group snaps photos of ugly sweaters. The top 10 ugly sweaters will be entered into a photo contest on Facebook, and the winner will get a special holiday prize. Tickets to participate are $5 and can be purchased at Weist Hardware, Semoff's Barber Shop and Oxford Hall Celtic Shop.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Linda Mae Reid

Linda Mae Reid

Linda Mae Reid, 73, of Carlisle, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle Hospital. Born June 6, 1948, in Carlisle, she was a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News