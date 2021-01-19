NCAA Men's Basketball: Big Ten issues institutional fine, public reprimand of Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry

The Big Ten Conference issued an institutional fine of $10,000 and a public reprimand of Penn State men’s basketball interim head coach Jim Ferry for violating its Sportsmanship Policy.

The violation is a result of Ferry’s postgame actions after Penn State played Purdue Jan. 17.

“We are disappointed in Jim Ferry’s actions following the men’s basketball game at Purdue Sunday afternoon,” Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said in a press release. “While these actions are out of character for Jim, they are not the example we want to set for the young men in our program nor do they represent the values of Penn State, intercollegiate athletics or our men’s basketball program.

“Jim has taken responsibility for his actions and has apologized. He is upset with himself, understands his behavior was not acceptable and regrets his actions. He accepts the Big Ten’s decision.”

The fine and reprimand are a result of Conference Agreement 10.01: "The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials."

“I would like to apologize to the officials, Big Ten Conference and our fans for my actions following our Purdue game Sunday,” Ferry said in the press release. “I regret my actions and know my behavior was unacceptable. I would also like to apologize to our team, our athletics department and our university. I have a high standard for myself and my team in representing Penn State and my actions Sunday failed to live up to that standard and set an example for my team. I am disappointed in myself; I have learned from this experience and will make sure it does not happen again.”

