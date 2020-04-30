Nation and world digest

Man pleads guilty to racist
threats
A white man pleaded guilty Thursday to making racist online threats against a black activist in Virginia to deter him from running for office in a city where violence erupted during a white nationalist rally nearly three years ago.
Daniel McMahon, 31, of Brandon, Florida, also pleaded guilty to threatening a second victim over Facebook, a new offense that authorities learned of after his arrest and wasn’t included in his indictment last year.
McMahon faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of cyberstalking and bias-motivated interference with a candidate for elective office. U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon is scheduled to sentence McMahon on July 23.
McMahon had a trial scheduled to start on June 15 at the federal courthouse in Charlottesville, Virginia.
McMahon was charged last August with posting social media messages intended to intimidate activist Don Gathers and interfere with Gathers’ plans to run for a seat on Charlottesville’s city council.
Canadian copter crashes off
Greece
TORONTO — One person is dead and five are missing after a military helicopter operating off a Canadian frigate during a NATO exercise crashed into the sea between Greece and Italy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.
The Cyclone helicopter was deployed on board the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton and was participating in a NATO training exercise off the coast of Greece when the incident occurred, according to the Canadian Armed Forces.
Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada’s top military official, said the ship lost contact with the aircrew on Wednesday evening and that flares were spotted from the water minutes later.
He said the body of Abbigail Cowbrough has been recovered.
Biden, Sanders reach delegates
deal
WASHINGTON — Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has agreed to let former primary rival Bernie Sanders keep hundreds of delegates he would otherwise forfeit by dropping out of the presidential race in a deal designed to avoid the bitter feelings that marred the party in 2016 and helped lead to Hillary Clinton’s defeat.
Under party rules, Sanders should lose about one-third of the delegates he’s won in primaries and caucuses as the process moves ahead and states select the people who will attend the Democratic National Convention. The rules say those delegates should be Biden supporters, as he is the only candidate still actively seeking the party’s nomination.
Associated Press
But in a memo obtained by the Associated Press, the Biden campaign says it will work with Sanders and state parties to fill those positions with Sanders supporters.
Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!