By the looks of his scorecards, one wouldn’t think last fall was Harbst’s first go-round on the competitive circuit. Boiling Springs’ then budding junior helped launch the Bubblers back to District 3 2A team gold and their third consecutive Mid-Penn Capital crown. Individually, Harbst advanced to the PIAA championships after rounds of 85 at districts and completed his debut season with an 83.3 average.