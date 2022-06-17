Please read our Core Values prior to applying, www.furryfriendsnetwork.com/adopt/our-expectations. Posted 6/10/2022. I am truly one of the sweetest, good boys... View on PetFinder
Murphy
Chicken chain Popeyes is celebrating its 50th anniversary with throwback deal.
Carlisle Police reported Sunday that they are searching for two people in an assault on the Square during the early morning hours on June 3.
5 Questions: Carlisle High School alumnus brings message of acceptance through upcoming Drag Storytime event
David Kern has performed as drag queen Ms. Anita for 22 years at drag storytimes, charity events and more.
Bellaire Drive closed Monday to thru traffic, but the district may have a solution in the works to address response-time concerns by emergency personnel.
The circus will unpack its big top for the very first time in Carlisle for 10 performances of their all-new show, Humans Gone Wild, from Thursday to Sunday.
South Middleton supervisors approve final plans for land subdivision, which includes planned Harbour Village
South Middleton Township supervisors last week approved a developer’s final plans for a multi-use community campus along South Spring Garden Street.
5 Questions: Middlesex Township Fire Chief Edwin Beam reflects on six decades of service to the community
In 1961, while working in Carlisle, a co-worker introduced Edwin Beam to the fire service, prompting him to join the Union Fire Company.
The future leader of the local chamber of commerce first arrived in Carlisle in 1906. One of his goals right away was to take the Trolley to H…
A look at the 2022 graduation class for Big Spring High School:
This week's Recall Roundup includes a peanut butter treat, nasal swabs and sprays with microbial contamination, treadmills that self-start and folding bicycles that pose a crash hazard.