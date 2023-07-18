Central Intelligence (2016, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart TNT, 6 p.m.
Sharknado (2013, Action) Tara Reid, Ian Ziering SYFY, 6 p.m.
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013, Children) Bill Hader, Anna Faris Nick, 7 p.m.
The Avengers (2012, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans FX, 7 p.m.
Nobody's Fool (2018, Romance-comedy) Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter FXM, 7:30 p.m.
S.W.A.T. (2003, Action) Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell VH1, 7:30 p.m.
The A-Team (2010, Action) Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper TNT, 8 p.m.
The Hustler (1961, Drama) Paul Newman, Jackie Gleason TCM, 8 p.m.
World War Z (2013, Horror) Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos AMC, 8 p.m.
Pretty Woman (1990, Romance-comedy) Richard Gere, Julia Roberts Freeform, 8:30 p.m.
Angel Has Fallen (2019, Action) Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman USA, 10 p.m.
True Lies (1994, Action) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis VH1, 10 p.m.
Hunter Killer (2018, Action) Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman TNT, 10:30 p.m.