Mount Holly Springs mourns a fallen firefighter

Mount Holly Springs mourns a fallen firefighter

Jerome Guise Procession 15

A man salutes as the funeral procession for firefighter Jerome Guise departs the Carlisle Evangelical Free Church on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

The year started with its share of emergencies.

In January, a helicopter crashed in Silver Spring Township, killing two. On Feb. 4, a man died in an apartment fire in Boiling Springs. In a span of 24 hours Feb. 16-17, Carlisle saw two house fires that reached two-alarms.

It was a busy start to the year that would only get worse.

On Monday, March 9, firefighter Jerome Guise died while battling a house fire in Monroe Township. A resident of the home, Jessica Diehl, also died.

Several stories were written that week about the fire and its aftermath. This one includes Citizen Fire Company Chief Tim Yingst's memories about Guise and about his last fire so it seemed a good one to choose.

I didn't want a list of stories looking back at 2020 to overlook Guise and what he meant to the community as a member of their fire company.

