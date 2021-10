Mount Holly Springs will host its Halloween parade on Wednesday, Oct. 20 in the borough.

Registration for the parade beings at 5:30 p.m. on Mooreland Avenue. Parking is available at the elementary school and United Methodist Church.

Registration ends by 6:30 p.m. and the parade begins at 7 p.m.

Winning prizes will be selected and posted on the borough's website by Friday.

