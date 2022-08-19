 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More West Nile positive mosquitoes found in Cumberland County

CARLISLE — Cumberland County will conduct an adult mosquito control spray from dusk to 11 p.m. Monday in portions of Carlisle and Mount Holly Springs boroughs, Hampden, Middlesex, North Middleton and Silver Spring townships.

There have been 43 positive West Nile virus samples identified for the summer season, 19 in the past week, the county said.

Positive mosquito samples were found in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Lemoyne, Mount Holly Springs and New Cumberland boroughs, East Pennsboro, Hampden, Hopewell, Middlesex, North Middleton, Silver Spring and South Middleton townships, the county said.

Cumberland County’s Vector Control will continue to monitor mosquito populations and treat these areas as needed.

The Department of Environmental Protection confirmed that the county’s collection contained West Nile virus positive mosquitos.

