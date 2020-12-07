 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monument controversy raises questions in Cumberland County

Monument controversy raises questions in Cumberland County

Veteran's Square Civil War Monument

The Soldier’s Monument on Veterans Square in Carlisle was built shortly after the Civil War.

Carlisle was not immune to protests and discussions over racial justice issues this summer.

Amid our coverage of the protests that were held most weeks on the Square and what they meant in the long term, I had the chance to talk to local historians about how national efforts to remove Confederate memorials might play out in Cumberland County.

The result was a two-part series that looked first at how monuments ended up being erected in the first place. The second part, linked below, asks what monuments are missing from our public space.

It was an interesting exercise to think about the people who have shaped our town, but who have been all but forgotten in the public square.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News