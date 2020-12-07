Monument controversy raises questions in Cumberland County

Carlisle was not immune to protests and discussions over racial justice issues this summer.

Amid our coverage of the protests that were held most weeks on the Square and what they meant in the long term, I had the chance to talk to local historians about how national efforts to remove Confederate memorials might play out in Cumberland County.

The result was a two-part series that looked first at how monuments ended up being erected in the first place. The second part, linked below, asks what monuments are missing from our public space.

It was an interesting exercise to think about the people who have shaped our town, but who have been all but forgotten in the public square.

