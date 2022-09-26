 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday, Oct. 31 - Newville

Newville Halloween Parade 2019

Thousands of people fill the streets of Newville in 2019 for the annual Newville Halloween Parade.

Newville will host its annual Halloween parade on Oct. 31.

Lineup for the parade begins at 6 p.m. on Broad Street and the parade begins at 7 p.m. The parade will be held rain or shine. Cash prizes will be awarded in various categories.

