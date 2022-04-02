 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Molly Whitmyer, jr., C, Trinity

  • Updated
Trinity's Molly Whitmyer

The first-team all-state selection last year batted .593 last year with four home runs and 42 RBIs for a shamrocks team that advanced to the district semifinals.

