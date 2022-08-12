playful, fun-loving, affectionate, sweet. ok with calm, cat savvy dogs View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
In addition to the hotel and restaurant, the 50-acre lot owned by Carlisle Events will also house residences and continue to offer car show parking.
The employee, a 22-year-old New Oxford man, died Saturday at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center several days after the Aug. 1 crash.
“Some of the older people who used to play tennis all the time now play pickleball,” Audrey Throne said, “because it’s a little bit less running. It’s a game of reaction, and as an older person, it’s helped my reaction time.”
Patricia Buffington has been promoted to principal of Carlisle High School, replacing Michael Black who became district director of secondary operations in July.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest after a fight at the Carlisle Fairgrounds, and crashes police said involved teenage drivers.
Police said they were called to a construction site in the 200 block of Allen Road on Monday for a report of "significant criminal mischief."
A delay in the delivery of synthetic turf could push completion of a new athletic field at Carlisle High School into mid-September.
In a statement Tuesday, Perry said three agents visited him while he was traveling Tuesday with his family and “seized my cell phone.”
A project of the Retail Merchants Bureau of the Carlisle Chamber of Commerce, the event was an opportunity for local companies to showcase the diversity of their manufactured products.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a DUI arrest involving marijuana and methamphetamine in Middlesex Township.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.