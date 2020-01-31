Mid-Penn Wrestling standings, schedule and results for Jan. 31
agate

Mid-Penn Wrestling standings, schedule and results for Jan. 31

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Jan. 31 series

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Central Dauphin;6-0;14-1

Mifflin County;5-1;13-1

Chambersburg;3-3;12-4

Cumberland Valley;4-2;11-4

State College;2-4;9-4

Carlisle;1-5;8-7

Harrisburg;0-6;4-8

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Northern;6-0;9-2

Cedar Cliff;5-1;8-1

Red Land;4-2;8-4

CD East;2-4;5-8

Mechanicsburg;2-4;3-11

Lower Dauphin;2-4;2-6

Hershey;0-6;1-10

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Bishop McDevitt;7-0;10-5

Middletown;5-2;12-4

Camp Hill;5-2;10-3

Milton Hershey;2-5;6-7

East Pennsboro;3-4;6-8

Palmyra;4-3;9-10

Trinity;1-5;4-14

Susquehanna Twp.;0-6;0-6

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Boiling Springs;6-0;9-1

West Perry;5-1;13-4

Shippensburg;4-2;6-5

Big Spring;3-3;10-10

Waynesboro;2-4;3-9

Greencastle-Antrim;1-5;2-11

James Buchanan;0-6;2-6

x-claimed a share of division title;y-claimed outright division title

Wednesday, Jan. 29

State College 66, Hollidaysburg 12

Big Spring 46, West York 20

Thursday, Jan. 30

Garden Spot 53, Hershey 15

Harrisburg 42, Mechanicsburg 36

Milton Hershey at Lebanon, 7 (no report)

Mifflin County 69, Manheim Central 12

Trinity at Susquehanna Twp., 7 (no report)

Friday, Jan. 31

No events scheduled.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Cedar Crest Invitational, 9 a.m.

Mechanicsburg, Milton Hershey

Eastern York Duals, 9 a.m.

Harrisburg

Elco Duals, 9 a.m.

West Perry

Conestoga Valley Duals, 10 a.m.

Hershey, Waynesboro

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Ashley Morgen Pyers
Obituaries

Ashley Morgen Pyers

Ashley Morgen Pyers, age 25, of Carlisle was called home unexpectedly to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her hom…

William W. "Willie" Brymesser
Obituaries

William W. "Willie" Brymesser

William W. “Willie” Brymesser, 55, of Mechanicsburg, passed away January 28, 2020 at home. He was born on July 21, 1964 in Carlisle, he was a …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News