Mid-Penn Wrestling standings, schedule and results for Jan. 31

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
y-Central Dauphin;6-0;14-1
Mifflin County;5-1;13-1
Chambersburg;3-3;12-4
Cumberland Valley;4-2;11-4
State College;2-4;9-4
Carlisle;1-5;8-7
Harrisburg;0-6;4-8
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
y-Northern;6-0;9-2
Cedar Cliff;5-1;8-1
Red Land;4-2;8-4
CD East;2-4;5-8
Mechanicsburg;2-4;3-11
Lower Dauphin;2-4;2-6
Hershey;0-6;1-10
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
y-Bishop McDevitt;7-0;10-5
Middletown;5-2;12-4
Camp Hill;5-2;10-3
Milton Hershey;2-5;6-7
East Pennsboro;3-4;6-8
Palmyra;4-3;9-10
Trinity;1-5;4-14
Susquehanna Twp.;0-6;0-6
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
y-Boiling Springs;6-0;9-1
West Perry;5-1;13-4
Shippensburg;4-2;6-5
Big Spring;3-3;10-10
Waynesboro;2-4;3-9
Greencastle-Antrim;1-5;2-11
James Buchanan;0-6;2-6
x-claimed a share of division title;y-claimed outright division title
Wednesday, Jan. 29
State College 66, Hollidaysburg 12
Big Spring 46, West York 20
Thursday, Jan. 30
Garden Spot 53, Hershey 15
Harrisburg 42, Mechanicsburg 36
Milton Hershey at Lebanon, 7 (no report)
Mifflin County 69, Manheim Central 12
Trinity at Susquehanna Twp., 7 (no report)
Friday, Jan. 31
No events scheduled.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Cedar Crest Invitational, 9 a.m.
Mechanicsburg, Milton Hershey
Eastern York Duals, 9 a.m.
Harrisburg
Elco Duals, 9 a.m.
West Perry
Conestoga Valley Duals, 10 a.m.
Hershey, Waynesboro