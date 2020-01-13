Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Mifflin County;3-0;9-0

Central Dauphin;2-0;10-1

Chambersburg;3-1;11-2

Cumberland Valley;2-1;8-3

State College;1-3;6-3

Carlisle;0-3;7-5

Harrisburg;0-3;0-3

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Northern;5-0;8-2

Cedar Cliff;3-1;6-1

Mechanicsburg;2-1;3-6

Red Land;1-2;4-4

CD East;1-2;3-6

Lower Dauphin;1-3;1-4

Hershey;0-4;1-6

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Bishop McDevitt;4-0;7-5

Camp Hill;4-1;8-2

Milton Hershey;3-2;3-3

Middletown;2-2;9-4

Palmyra;2-2;3-5

East Pennsboro;2-3;5-5

Susquehanna Twp.;0-3;0-3

Trinity;0-4;2-10

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Boiling Springs;3-0;4-1

Big Spring;3-1;7-6

Shippensburg;3-1;5-4

West Perry;2-1;9-4

Waynesboro;1-3;2-8

James Buchanan;0-3;2-3

Greencastle-Antrim;0-3;1-8

Saturday, Jan. 11

Juniata Duals, 8 a.m.

Harrisburg vs. St. Joseph's Academy

Harrisburg vs. Glendale

Harrisburg vs. TBD

Harrisburg vs. TBD

Harrisburg vs. TBD

Dutchmen Duals, Annville-Cleona, 8:30 a.m.

CD East vs. TBD

Milton Hershey vs. Solanco

Milton Hershey vs. TBD

Milton Hershey vs. TBD

Milton Hershey vs. TBD

Gettysburg Duals, 9 a.m.

Dover vs. Big Spring

Manheim Central vs. Big Spring

Palmyra vs. Big Spring

Palmyra vs. Dover

Palmyra vs. Manheim Central

Husky Duals, Mifflin County, 10 a.m.

Trinity vs. Philipsburg Osceola

Trinity vs. Athens

Matness at the MACC, Montgomery, 10 a.m.

Mechanicsburg

Monday, Jan. 13

Chambersburg 38, State College 30

Shippensburg def. Big Spring

Northern 44, Lower Dauphin 27

Hershey at Red Land, 7 (no report)

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Harrisburg at Carlisle, 7

Mechanicsburg at CD East, 7

State College at Central Mountain, 7

Central Dauphin at Chambersburg, 7

Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 7

Greencastle-Antrim at West Perry, 7

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0