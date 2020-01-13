Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Mifflin County;3-0;9-0
Central Dauphin;2-0;10-1
Chambersburg;3-1;11-2
Cumberland Valley;2-1;8-3
State College;1-3;6-3
Carlisle;0-3;7-5
Harrisburg;0-3;0-3
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Northern;5-0;8-2
Cedar Cliff;3-1;6-1
Mechanicsburg;2-1;3-6
Red Land;1-2;4-4
CD East;1-2;3-6
Lower Dauphin;1-3;1-4
Hershey;0-4;1-6
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Bishop McDevitt;4-0;7-5
Camp Hill;4-1;8-2
Milton Hershey;3-2;3-3
Middletown;2-2;9-4
Palmyra;2-2;3-5
East Pennsboro;2-3;5-5
Susquehanna Twp.;0-3;0-3
Trinity;0-4;2-10
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Boiling Springs;3-0;4-1
Big Spring;3-1;7-6
Shippensburg;3-1;5-4
West Perry;2-1;9-4
Waynesboro;1-3;2-8
James Buchanan;0-3;2-3
Greencastle-Antrim;0-3;1-8
Saturday, Jan. 11
Juniata Duals, 8 a.m.
Harrisburg vs. St. Joseph's Academy
Harrisburg vs. Glendale
Harrisburg vs. TBD
Harrisburg vs. TBD
Harrisburg vs. TBD
Dutchmen Duals, Annville-Cleona, 8:30 a.m.
CD East vs. TBD
Milton Hershey vs. Solanco
Milton Hershey vs. TBD
Milton Hershey vs. TBD
Milton Hershey vs. TBD
Gettysburg Duals, 9 a.m.
Dover vs. Big Spring
Manheim Central vs. Big Spring
Palmyra vs. Big Spring
Palmyra vs. Dover
Palmyra vs. Manheim Central
Husky Duals, Mifflin County, 10 a.m.
Trinity vs. Philipsburg Osceola
Trinity vs. Athens
Matness at the MACC, Montgomery, 10 a.m.
Mechanicsburg
Monday, Jan. 13
Chambersburg 38, State College 30
Shippensburg def. Big Spring
Northern 44, Lower Dauphin 27
Hershey at Red Land, 7 (no report)
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Harrisburg at Carlisle, 7
Mechanicsburg at CD East, 7
State College at Central Mountain, 7
Central Dauphin at Chambersburg, 7
Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 7
Greencastle-Antrim at West Perry, 7