Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Mifflin County;2-0;4-0
Central Dauphin;1-0;2-0
Chambersburg;2-1;9-2
Cumberland Valley;1-1;5-2
State College;1-1;2-1
Carlisle;0-2;5-4
Harrisburg;0-2;0-2
Keystone Division
Northern;3-0;3-1
Cedar Cliff;2-1;5-1
Lower Dauphin;1-1;1-2
Red Land;1-1;4-3
Mechanicsburg;1-1;2-6
CD East;1-2;2-3
Hershey;0-3;0-5
Capital Division
Bishop McDevitt;3-0;4-4
Milton Hershey;3-0;3-1
Camp Hill;3-1;7-2
Middletown;1-2;4-3
Palmyra;1-2;2-3
East Pennsboro;1-2;1-3
Susquehanna Twp.;0-2;0-2
Trinity;0-3;1-5
Colonial Division
Big Spring;2-0;5-1
Boiling Springs;1-0;1-0
West Perry;1-0;5-1
Shippensburg;1-1;3-4
Waynesboro;0-0;0-1
James Buchanan;0-2;2-2
Greencastle-Antrim;0-2;1-3
Saturday, Jan. 4
Canner Duals, Biglerville
Red Land 52, Northeastern 15
Gettysburg 56, Red Land 16
Red Land 60, Delone Catholic 15
South Western 38, Red Land 21
Red Land 58, Biglerville 18
Bald Eagle Duals
State College vs. Bellefonte, 9 a.m.
State College vs. Jersey Shore, 10:15 a.m.
State College vs. Bald Eagle, 2
State College 47, Fauquier 27
Bloody Run Duals, Everett, 9 a.m.
James Buchanan 44, Juniata Valley 27
Central Dauphin Duals
Abington vs. Central Dauphin, 9 a.m.
Waynesboro vs. Northern, 9 a.m.
Waynesboro vs. Big Spring, 10:30 a.m.
Northern vs. Central Dauphin, 10:30 a.m.
Waynesboro vs. Abington, noon
Big Spring vs. Northern, noon
Big Spring vs. Central Dauphin, 1:30
Abington vs. Northern, 1:30
Big Spring vs. Abington, 3
Waynesboro vs. Central Dauphin, 3
Garnet Valley Tournament
Carlisle 59, Wilson 15
Carlisle 43, Downingtown East 23
Carlisle 46, Spring Grove 18
Hub Cup Tournament, North Hagerstown, 9 a.m.
Greencastle-Antrim
Lebanon Duals, 9 a.m.
Conrad Weiser 46, Hershey 22
Manheim Twp. Duals, 9 a.m.
Bermudian Springs 46, Bishop McDevitt 29
Manheim Twp. 51, Bishop McDevitt 30
Bishop McDevitt 45, Central York 33
Newport 48, Bishop McDevitt 34
Warwick 36, Bishop McDevitt 35
Bermudian Springs 60, Trinity 14
Parkland Duals
Cumberland Valley 50, Boyertown 24
Cumberland Valley 36, Delaware Valley 27
Cumberland Valley 60, Souderton 6
Northampton 42, Cumberland Valley 24
Cumberland Valley 46, Hempfield 21
Sam Cali Tournament, NJ, 9 a.m.
Lower Dauphin
Tool City Tournament, Meadville
1. North Allegheny, 243.5; 2. General McLane, 168.5; 3. Meadville, 162; t-6. Boiling Springs, 113.
Grizzly Duals, Elizabethtown, 9:30 a.m.
Palmyra 42, York Tech 39
Dover 38, Palmyra 32
Southern Columbia Duals
Chambersburg 61, Milton 15
Chambersburg 78, Penncrest 0
Wyoming Seminary 58, Chambersburg 18
Chambersburg 37, Southern Columbia 33
Chambersburg 60, Palm Beach Gardens 15
Monday, Jan. 6
Camp Hill at Delone Catholic, 7
Tool City Tournament
Team Results (Top three plus locals)
Individual Results (Locals only)
106
Quarterfinals: Logan Sallot (Erie McDowell) dec. Jimmy Snyder (Boiling Springs), 6-3.
Consolation Semifinals: Jimmy Snyder pinned Mathew Orton (Fort LeBoeuf), 2:53.
Third Place: Jimmy Snyder pinned Evan Davis (Clearfield), 3:26.
120
Consolation Round 3: Nolan Barr (Clearfield) dec. Austin Mahoney (Boiling Springs), 7-3.
126
Consolation Round 3: Eli Bounds (Boiling Springs) dec. Ben Skarbek (Punxsutawney), 3-0.
Consolation Quarterfinals: Seth Donovan (Titusville) maj. dec. Eli Bounds, 14-3.
Seventh Place: Eli Bounds dec. Beau Caro (General McLane), 1-0.
132
Consolation Round 3: Andrew Stafford (Boiling Springs) dec. Isaiah Harer (Williamsport), 8-4.
Consolation Quarterfinals: Andrew Stafford dec. Logan Carrik (Erie McDowell), 7-5.
Consolation Semifinals: Jaden Reagle (Saegertown) dec. Andrew Stafford, 3-2.
Fifth Place: Brady Smith (Punxsutawney) dec. Andrew Stafford, 10-3.
138
Consolation Round 3: Kobin Karper (Boiling Springs) pinned Willis Morrell (Cochranton), 1:24.
Consolation Quarterfinals: Kobin Karper pinned Kyle Cousins (General McLane), 3:19
Consolation Semifinals: Clayton Royer (Penns Valley) maj. dec. Kobin Karper, 9-1.
Fifth Place: Kobin Karper pinned Hayden Butterfield (Erie McDowell), 3:16.
152
Consolation Round 3: Michael Duggan (Boiling Springs) dec. Jarrod Rodgers (Titusville), 4-1.
Consolation Quarterfinals: Owen Jefferson (Seneca) pinned Michael Duggan, 2:16.
Seventh Place: Michael Duggan won by def. over Josh Miller (Fox Chapel), 5-0, 2:55.
160
Consolation Round 3: Eli Crum (Boiling Springs) maj. dec. Grant Miller (Punxsutawney), 12-3.
Consolation Quarterfinals: Colton Smith (Cambridge Springs) maj. dec. Eli Crum, 10-1.
Seventh Place: Eli Crum dec. Ian Branstetter (North Allegheny), 7-2.
170
Consolation Round 3: De'von James (Boiling Springs) dec. John Martin (Lakeview), 3-1.
Consolation Quarterfinals: Michael Knafels (Grove City) dec. De'von James, 5-1.
Seventh Place: Dristen Wolfe (Penns Valley) dec. De'von James, 4-2.
182
Consolation Round 3: Brett Zattoni (Clearfield) dec. Jayden Barrick (Boiling Springs), 6-3.
195
Consolation Round 3: Jacob Scott (Boiling Springs) won by disqualification over Tristen Lippert (Olean), 3:14.
Consolation Quarterfinals: Caelob Packer (Penns Valley) dec. Jacob Scott, 8-6, SV.
Seventh Place: Kolin Baker (Titusville) dec. Jacob Scott, 4-1.
220
Consolation Round 3: Casey Jackson (Saegertown) dec. Josh Martin (Boiling Springs), 8-3.
285
Consolation Round 3: Canyon Smith (Saegertown) pinned Colby Page (Boiling Springs), 2:35.
Canner Duals
MUSTANGS 38, PATRIOTS 21
152: Ethan Baney (South Western) tech. fall Camryn VanValen, 16-1, 4:02; 160: Cameron Stevens (SW) dec. Carson Kelly, 7-1; 170: Owen Reed (SW) dec. Robert Rodgers, 10-5; 182: Nathan Hawkins (SW) dec. Connor Taylor, 5-4; 195: Robert Utz (SW) dec. Michael Stank, 1-0; 220: Cam Metzel (Red Land) dec. Charles Gaither, 5-4, TB; 285: Tommy Morris (SW) dec. Kyle Ritter, 3-0; 106: Robbie Sterner (SW) dec. Noah Millhouse, 3-2; 113: Wyatt Fox (RL) pinned Wyatt Hale, 0:45; 120: Reese Polulak (RL) pinned Caleb Martz, 1:40; 126: Logan Wolfe (SW) won by forfeit; 132: Luke Dewees (SW) dec. Marcus Plever, 4-3; 138: Ethan Leitzel (SW) pinned Evan Keefer, 1:17; 145: Bryce Brennan (RL) pinned Joe Sprenkle, 0:58.
Garnet Valley Tournament
THUNDERING HERD 59, BULLDOGS 15
106: Taylor Hebenstreit (Carlisle) tech. fall Caden Herb, 17-0, 1:42; 113: Noah Clawson (C) dec. Kelvin Rodriguez, 5-4; 120: Dominic Jurado (W) dec. Azmir Ibrahim, 9-2; 126: Trentin Walker (C) pinned Antonio Pena, 1:30; 132: Rafael Portilla (C) won by forfeit; 138: Jarrett Wilson (C) dec. Jacob Hartranft, 4-0; 145: Alex Sensenig (W) pinned Brandon Wells, 4:29; 152: Sean Smith (C) pinned Julius Diossa, 1:37; 160: Colton ZImmerman (C) pinned Alex Beidelman, 4:34; 170: Donavan Kerns (C) pinned Seth Kramlich, 2:30; 182: Logan Rhoades (C) pinned Jon Green-Solis, 1:13; 195: Josh Harkless (W) won by forfeit; 220: Malik Miller (C) pinned Dominic Schlager, 3:40; 285: Layton Schmick (C) won by forfeit.
THUNDERING HERD 43, COUGARS 23
113: Josh Hillestad (Downingtown East) pinned Luke Bower, 1:33; 120: Keanu Manuel (DE) dec. Noah Clawson, 8-1; 126: Azmir Ibrahim (Carlisle) tech. fall Alex Hillestad, 18-2; 132: Trentin Walker (C) tech. fall Sean Mullen, 18-3; 138: Rafael Portilla (C) pinned Alex Viscomi, 0:22; 145: Jarrett Wilson (C) pinned Connor Huntoon, 1:11; 152: Sean Smith (C) pinned Bo Horvath, 3:17; 160: Colton Zimmerman (C) pinned John Palladino, 1:00; 170: Spencer Uggla (DE) won by inj. def. Donavan Kerns; 182: Matt Romanelli (DE) tech. fall Logan Rhoades, 20-3; 195: Malik Miller (C) dec. Jackson Swearhart, 10-5; 220: Layton Schmick (C) dec. Ray Wileczek, 12-7; 285: Zach Aceto (DE) dec. Thomas Nelson, 3-0; 106: Taylor Hebenstreit (C) dec. Ryan Loraw, 8-2.
THUNDERING HERD 46, ROCKETS 18
120: Azmir Ibrahim (Carlisle) dec. Braxton Rice, 6-3; 126: Trentin Walker (C) maj. dec. Alec Villarreal, 17-5; 132: Rafael Portilla (C) pinned Jarod Baker, 0:29; 138: Jarrett WIlson (C) pinned William Smyser, 3:21; 145: Caleb Bowlin (Spring Grove) dec. Brandon Wells, 8-3; 152: Sean Smith (C) tech. fall Brady Pitzer, 17-2, 3:18; 160: Colton Zimmerman (C) won by forfeit; 170: Teague Conover (SG) won by forfeit; 182: Thomas Dressler (SG) won by forfeit; 195: Logan Rhoades (C) maj. dec. Camden Rice, 17-5; 220: Malik Miller (C) dec. Logan Herbst, 9-4; 285: Layton Schmick (C) pinned Jeff Bormon, 5:01; 106: Heath Smyser (SG) dec. Taylor Hebenstreit, 4-2; 113: Noah Clawson (C) dec. Levi Snyder, 6-2.
Parkland Duals
EAGLES 50, BEARS 24
152: Noah Fisher (Boyertown) pinned Liam Anderson, 3:42; 160: Chris Goggin (B) pinned Keegan McCoy, 2:48; 170: Alan Alexander (B) dec. Gabriel Hayes, 7-2; 182: Dontey Rogan (Cumberland Valley) pinned Jimmy Sinclair, 1:12; 195: Jacob Lucas (CV) tech. fall Preston Fox, 22-6, 6:00; 220: Abubakar Saka (CV) pinned Anthony Bauer, 4:48; 285: Connor Mundis (CV) pinned Robert Terra, 2:47; 106: Noah Groelly (CV) pinned Luke Heimbach, 0:29; 113: Ben Monn (CV) pinned Derek Renninger, 1:04; 120: Ruston Dzielak (CV) pinned Teague Miller, 2:28; 126: Chance Babb (B) pinned Mitchell Strous, 3:22; 132: Gabriel Belga (CV) dec. Dominic Sheridan, 7-0; 138: Kyle Miller (CV) pinned Christian Wise, 1:25; 145: Evan Detwiler (B) dec. Ben Belga, 6-4.
EAGLES 76, INDIANS 6
170: Gabriel Hayes (Cumberland Valley) pinned Connor Wolfe, 3:13; 182: Dontey Rogan (CV) pinned Dan Villalba, 1:03; 195: Jacob Lucas (CV) won by forfeit; 220: Abubakar Saka (CV) pinned Reese Yetter, 0:27; 285: Connor Mundis (CV) pinned Justin Morales, 0:15; 106: Noah Groelly (CV) pinned Luke Ragusa, 0:35; 113: Ben Monn (CV) won by forfeit; 120: Ruston Dzielak (CV) pinned Dylan Bach, 2:55; 126: Tyler Geiger (Souderton) pinned Mitchell Strous, 1:44; 132: Spenser Machemer (CV) pinned Rley Bachman, 0:37; 138: Kyle Miller (CV) pinned Anthony Palonis, 0:58; 145: Ben Belga (CV) maj. dec. Tyler Walter, 21-8; 152: Liam Anderson (CV) pinned Brayden Crawford, 1:39; 160: Keegan McCoy (CV) won by forfeit.