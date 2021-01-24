 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Wrestling standings, schedule and results for Jan. 18-23
agate

Mid-Penn Wrestling standings, schedule and results for Jan. 18-23

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Jan. 18-23 series
  • Updated

Note: Scores pulled from District 3's power rankings page as of 10 p.m. Saturday. Standings are a reflection of those available scores.

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Central Dauphin;2-0;12-0

Cumberland Valley;2-0;8-1

Mifflin County;0-0;2-0

Cedar Cliff;0-1;11-1

State College;0-1;2-1

Chambersburg;0-2;9-4

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Carlisle;5-0;5-4

Mechanicsburg;3-0;4-2

Northern;2-0;5-6

Red Land;1-1;1-1

Lower Dauphin;1-3;1-8

Palmyra;0-2;2-11

Hershey;0-3;0-4

CD East;0-3;0-6

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Harrisburg;1-0;1-0

Bishop McDevitt;1-0;3-1

Middletown;2-2;2-4

Camp Hill;1-3;3-2

Steel-High;1-1;1-1

East Pennsboro;0-0;0-3

Trinity;0-0;4-4

Susquehanna Twp.;0-3;0-3

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Boiling Springs;6-0;10-1

West Perry;4-0;9-0

James Buchanan;0-0;2-0

Big Spring;0-3;6-11

Shippensburg;0-3;1-11

Waynesboro;0-4;2-8

Monday, Jan. 18

Northern 47, CD East 10

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Trinity 41, Lancaster Catholic 30

Newport 63, Hershey 3

Cedar Cliff 52, Warwick 14

Carlisle 62, Palmyra 9

Camp Hill 66, Middletown 7

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Northern 57, Shippensburg 15

Chambersburg 65, Lower Dauphin 6

Carlisle 43, Red Land 24

Boiling Springs 55, Biglerville 13

Cumberland Valley 54, Big Spring 15

Thursday, Jan. 21

James Buchanan 31, York Tech 21

West Perry 56, Shippensburg 9

Harrisburg 81, Steel-High 0

Bishop McDevitt 72, Middletown 6

Mechanicsburg 42, Palmyra 25

Northern 62, Lower Dauphin 12

Red Land 55, Hershey 9

James Buchan 36, Fairfield 12

Central Dauphin 31, State College 20

Carlisle 54, CD East 17

Cumberland Valley 47, Boiling Springs 18

Saturday, Jan. 23

West Perry 42, Newport 23

West Perry 47, Susquenita 21

Steel-High 24, Susquehanna Twp. 12

Camp Hill 41, Shippensburg 33

Central Dauphin 56, Red Lion 6

James Buchanan 35, Hanover 18

Hamburg 37, Trinity 31

Hamburg 66, Middletown 12

Waynesboro 66, Fairfield 12

Big Spring 63, Fairfield 6

Central Dauphin 52, Exeter Twp. 15

Central Dauphin 56, Red Lion 6

Cedar Cliff 72, Twin Valley 4

Cedar Cliff 59, Trinity 15

Cedar Cliff 78, Middletown 0

Cedar Cliff 35, Hamburg 30

Boiling Springs 69, Fairfield 6

Boiling Springs 50, Waynesboro 16

Boiling Springs 51, Big Spring 20

Central Dauphin 52, Bishop McDevitt 9

Bishop McDevitt 54, Red Lion 24

Bishop McDevitt 36, Exeter Twp. 35

