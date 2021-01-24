Mid-Penn Wrestling standings, schedule and results for Jan. 18-23

Note: Scores pulled from District 3's power rankings page as of 10 p.m. Saturday. Standings are a reflection of those available scores.
Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Central Dauphin;2-0;12-0
Cumberland Valley;2-0;8-1
Mifflin County;0-0;2-0
Cedar Cliff;0-1;11-1
State College;0-1;2-1
Chambersburg;0-2;9-4
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Carlisle;5-0;5-4
Mechanicsburg;3-0;4-2
Northern;2-0;5-6
Red Land;1-1;1-1
Lower Dauphin;1-3;1-8
Palmyra;0-2;2-11
Hershey;0-3;0-4
CD East;0-3;0-6
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Harrisburg;1-0;1-0
Bishop McDevitt;1-0;3-1
Middletown;2-2;2-4
Camp Hill;1-3;3-2
Steel-High;1-1;1-1
East Pennsboro;0-0;0-3
Trinity;0-0;4-4
Susquehanna Twp.;0-3;0-3
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Boiling Springs;6-0;10-1
West Perry;4-0;9-0
James Buchanan;0-0;2-0
Big Spring;0-3;6-11
Shippensburg;0-3;1-11
Waynesboro;0-4;2-8
Monday, Jan. 18
Northern 47, CD East 10
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Trinity 41, Lancaster Catholic 30
Newport 63, Hershey 3
Cedar Cliff 52, Warwick 14
Carlisle 62, Palmyra 9
Camp Hill 66, Middletown 7
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Northern 57, Shippensburg 15
Chambersburg 65, Lower Dauphin 6
Carlisle 43, Red Land 24
Boiling Springs 55, Biglerville 13
Cumberland Valley 54, Big Spring 15
Thursday, Jan. 21
James Buchanan 31, York Tech 21
West Perry 56, Shippensburg 9
Harrisburg 81, Steel-High 0
Bishop McDevitt 72, Middletown 6
Mechanicsburg 42, Palmyra 25
Northern 62, Lower Dauphin 12
Red Land 55, Hershey 9
James Buchan 36, Fairfield 12
Central Dauphin 31, State College 20
Carlisle 54, CD East 17
Cumberland Valley 47, Boiling Springs 18
Saturday, Jan. 23
West Perry 42, Newport 23
West Perry 47, Susquenita 21
Steel-High 24, Susquehanna Twp. 12
Camp Hill 41, Shippensburg 33
Central Dauphin 56, Red Lion 6
James Buchanan 35, Hanover 18
Hamburg 37, Trinity 31
Hamburg 66, Middletown 12
Waynesboro 66, Fairfield 12
Big Spring 63, Fairfield 6
Central Dauphin 52, Exeter Twp. 15
Central Dauphin 56, Red Lion 6
Cedar Cliff 72, Twin Valley 4
Cedar Cliff 59, Trinity 15
Cedar Cliff 78, Middletown 0
Cedar Cliff 35, Hamburg 30
Boiling Springs 69, Fairfield 6
Boiling Springs 50, Waynesboro 16
Boiling Springs 51, Big Spring 20
Central Dauphin 52, Bishop McDevitt 9
Bishop McDevitt 54, Red Lion 24
Bishop McDevitt 36, Exeter Twp. 35
