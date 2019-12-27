Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Mifflin County;2-0;4-0
Central Dauphin;1-0;1-0
Chambersburg;2-1;5-1
State College;1-1;2-1
Cumberland Valley;1-1;1-1
Carlisle;0-2;2-3
Harrisburg;0-2;0-2
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Northern;3-0;3-1
Cedar Cliff;2-1;5-1
Lower Dauphin;1-1;1-1
Red Land;1-1;1-1
Mechanicsburg;1-1;2-6
CD East;1-2;2-2
Hershey;0-3;0-3
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Bishop McDevitt;3-0;3-0
Milton Hershey;3-0;3-1
Camp Hill;3-1;7-2
Middletown;1-2;3-3
East Pennsboro;1-2;1-2
Palmyra;1-2;1-2
Susquehanna Twp.;0-2;0-2
Trinity;0-3;1-4
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Big Spring;2-0;4-1
Boiling Springs;1-0;1-0
West Perry;1-0;5-1
Shippensburg;1-1;3-4
Waynesboro;0-0;0-1
James Buchanan;0-2;1-2
Greencastle-Antrim;0-2;1-3
Friday, Dec. 27
Southmoreland Holiday Classic, 8 a.m.
Palmyra
Powerade Tournament, Canon McMillan, 8:15 a.m.
Cedar Cliff, Mifflin County
West Mifflin Tournament, 9 a.m.
Carlisle
Trojan Wars, Chambersburg, 10 a.m.
Big Spring, Bishop McDevitt, Boiling Springs, CD East, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro, James Buchanan, Lower Dauphin, Red Land, Shippensburg, Waynesboro, West Perry
Christmas City Tournament, Bethlehem Catholic, 10 a.m.
Susquehanna Twp.
Governor Mifflin Holiday Invitational, 10 a.m.
Middletown, State College, Trinity
Conestoga Valley Holiday Tournament, 11 a.m.
Central Dauphin, Northern
Saturday, Dec. 28
Southmoreland Holiday Classic, 8 a.m.
Palmyra
Trojan Wars, Chambersburg, 9 a.m.
Big Spring, Bishop McDevitt, Boiling Springs, CD East, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro, James Buchanan, Lower Dauphin, Red Land, Shippensburg, Waynesboro, West Perry
West Mifflin Tournament, 9 a.m.
Carlisle
Powerade Tournament, Canon McMillan, 9:30 a.m.
Cedar Cliff, Mifflin County
Christmas City Tournament, Bethlehem Catholic, 10 a.m.
Susquehanna Twp.
Newport Tournament, 10 a.m.
Camp Hill, Harrisburg
Conestoga Valley Holiday Tournament, 11 a.m.
Central Dauphin, Northern
Governor Mifflin Holiday Invitational, 11 a.m.
Middletown, State College, Trinity
Trojan Wars, Chambersburg
Individual Brackets (Locals only)
Championship Pigtails
106 — Korry Walls (Tryont) dec. James Snyder (Boiling Springs), 12-9.
113 — Raif Barber (Boiling Springs) pinned Constantino Kocoronis (Northeastern), 1:22.
132 — Wade Barrick (Big Spring) dec. Alec Merry (Lower Dauphin), 8-3.
138 — Kyle Miller (Cumberland Valley) pinned Nathan Davis (Bishop McDevitt), 3:53; Logan Kramer (East Pennsboro) pinned Wesley Shubert (Greencastle-Antrim), 2:46; Sheldon Mentzer (Big Spring) pinned Benjamin Glessner (James Buchanan), 1:00.
145 — Jared Miller (Greencastle-Antrim) maj. dec. Joey Menke (Boiling Springs), 10-0.
152 — Ben Belga (Cumberland Valley) pinned Zach Borkowski (Downingtown West), 1:12.
182 — Jaydan Barrick (Boiling Springs) dec. Bryce McKenzie (Chambersburg), 7-1.
First Round
106 — Noah Groelly (Cumberland Valley) pinned Brody Gardner (Biglerville), 0:14; Eli Gregoris (Big Spring) pinned Major Lewis (East Pennsboro), 1:17; Dalton Monger (Pottsville) pinned Noah Millhouse (Red Land), 0:51.
113 — Brett Ungar (Notre Dame-GP) tech. fall Raif Barber (BoS), 15-0, 1:24; Ben Monn (Cumberland Valley) pinned Zander Shilly (Washington), 1:21; Wyatt Fox (Red Land) pinned Toren Cooper (Southern Columbia), 1:01; Logan Schmidt (Big Spring) dec. Kaden Majcher (Warrior Run), 13-10.
120 — Ruston Dzielak (Cumberland Valley) pinned Colby Stillions (East Pennsboro), 1:21; Caydin Wickard (Boiling Springs) pinned Ashton Sipes (Tyrone), 1:18; Reese Polulak (Red Land) pinned Nolan Zeigler (West Perry), 3:00; Jeffery Russell (Shippensburg) pinned Christopher Latchford (Donegal), 0:59.
126 — Ethan Slaybaugh (Biglerville) pinned Mason Eisner (Red Land), 1:08; Carson Filer (Mercer) pinned Nathan Beam (Shippensburg), 3:10; Angelo Todaro (Big Spring) pinned Samuel Gerard (JW Robinson), 2:26; Robbie Schneider (Lackawanna Trail) maj. dec. Eli Bounds (Boiling Springs), 13-0; Mason Casey (Garden Spot) pinned Noah Pritchard (East Pennsboro), 0:45; Jaciah Whitcomb (Cumberland Valley) pinned Tyler Smith (Chambersburg), 3:20.
132 — Joshua Pence (JW Robinson) pinned Wade Barrick (BiS), 0:59; Gabriel Belga (Cumberland Valley) maj. dec. Michael Berger (Mercer), 8-0; Andrew Stafford (Boiling Springs) maj. dec. Taj Younger (Donegal), 11-0; Dylan Ramsey (Shippensburg) pinned Liam Eyth (Belle Vernon), 1:51; Adam Jacob (East Pennsboro) tech. fall Garrett Staub (Northeastern), 16-0, 2:11.
138 — Kobin Karper (Boiling Springs) pinned Dalten Klinges (Lackawanna Trail), 2:55; Bryce Brennan (Red Land) maj. dec. Quentin Frampton (Waynesboro), 19-7; Dominic Stoughton (Central Bucks South) dec. Kyle Miller (CV), 6-2; Dominic Frontino (Shippensburg) dec. Isaiah Jenkins (Smyrna), 3-0; Patrick Wisniewski (Caesar Rodney) dec. Logan Kramer (EP), 5-2; Troy-Thomas Elhajj (Lower Dauphin) pinned Sheldon Mentzer (BiS), 0:23.
145 — Kohl Holderbaum (Shippensburg) dec. Isaiah Woods-Kolsky (Penn Charter), 6-2; Malachi Harvey (East Pennsboro) dec. Jared Townsend (Gettysburg), 10-7.
152 — Michael Duggan (Boiling Springs) won by forfeit over Dylan Bohorad (Pottsville); Tate Nichter (Chambersburg) pinned Ben Belga (CV), 1:27.
160 — Eli Crum (Boiling Springs) dec. Levi Krebs (CD East), 10-8; Nathan Ridgley (Gettysburg) pinned Jonah Bower (East Pennsboro), 3:16; Carson Kelly (Red Land) pined Jason Valladares (Milton), 3:00.
170 — Clayton Hetrick (Big Spring) dec. Diesel Koser (Shippensburg), 8-6; Carson Mello (Chambersburg) pinned Aidan Metzger (Boiling Springs), 2:25.
182 — Jonah Houser (Lackawanna Trail) pinned Connor Taylor (Red Land), 5:40; Dontey Rogan (Cumberland Valley) maj. dec. Hayden Reichard (Waynesboro), 18-10; Sam Pope (Big Spring) pinned Aiden Reed (Shippensburg), 5:30; Tyler Waltman (Southern Columbia) pinned Jaydan Barrick (BoS), 0:45.
195 — Riley Robell (Bishop McDevitt) pinned Andrew Adams (Big Spring), 1:27; Garrett Blake (Donegal) pinned Nate Smith (Red Land), 1:28; Cole Joines (Red Lion) pinned Henry Hartpence-Campos (East Pennsboro), 2:33; Jacob Lucas (Cumberland Valley) pinned Caleb Ruiz (Sherando), 0:50; Cole Weightman (Belle Vernon) pinned Joshua Martin (Boiling Springs), 0:48.
220 — Cam Metzel (Red Land) pinned Matthew Kordich (Frazier), 3:36; Colton Musser (Shippensburg) pinned Brent Mitch (Milton), 1:16.
285 — Connor Mundis (Cumberland Valley) pinned Kyle Austin (Lackawanna Trail), 0:37; Jeremiah Lecrone (Big Spring) pinned Lex Rivera (Notre Dame-GP), 2:56; Sean Hess (Shippensburg) dec. Colby Page (Boiling Springs), 5-0.
Consolation Pigtails
106 — James Snyder (BoS) pinned Jace Gessner (Lewisburg), 4:49.
113 — Raif Barber (BoS) pinned Xoren Radusewicz (Belle Vernon), 2:25.
120 — Nick Russo (Central Bucks South) pinned Colby Stillions (EP), 0:22.
132 — Wade Barrick (BiS) pinned Sounkoun Sissoko (Bishop McDevitt), 2:58.
138 — Sheldon Mentzer (BiS) pinned Adam Rea (West Perry), 1:58; Logan Kramer (EP) dec. Brandon Blair (Sherando), 9-4; Kyle Miller (CV) pinned Brady Baker (Spring Grove), 1:58.
145 — Joey Menke (BoS) maj. dec. Domonick Maloney (Tyrone), 10-0.
152 — Ben Belga (CV) pinned Kalob Messner (James Buchanan), 1:35.
Second Round
106 — Eli Gregoris (BiS) tech. fall Noah Groelly (CV), 18-2, 5:53.
113 — Ben Monn (CV) pinned Landon Uhler (Bangor), 1:12; Wyatt Fox (RL) pinned Logan Schmidt (BiS), 0:56.
120 — Ruston Dzielak (CV) dec. Cooper Gilham (Bald Eagle), 5-4; Caydin Wickard (BoS) tech. fall Sam Meyer (Spring Grove), 17-2, 4:28; Karl Shindledecker (Chambersburg) pinned Reese Polulak (RL), 2:55; Matt Ross (Pottsville) dec. Jeffery Russell (S), 5-2.
126 — Kaden Rouzer (Waynesboro) pinend Angelo Todaro (BiS), 3:23; Nate Smith (Bishop McDevitt) won by med. for. over Jaciah Whitcomb (CV).
132 — Kyle Vernon (Hamburg) dec. Gabriel Belga (CV), 6-3; Andrew Stafford (BoS) dec. Michael Bluhm (Lackawanna Trail), 6-5; Dylan Ramsey (S) dec. Gavin Sheriff (Lewisburg), 7-0; Adam Jacob (EP) pinned Marcel McDaniels (CD East), 2:22.
138 — Dalton Gimbor (Hamburg) dec. Kobin Karper (BoS), 5-3; Bryce Brennan (RL) maj. dec. Kyler Crawford (Milton), 13-5; Dominic Stoughton (Central Bucks South) pinned Dominic Frontino (S), 6:40, SV.
145 — Joseph Natarcola (Smyrna) tech. fall Kohl Holderbaum (S), 16-1, 3:09; Alex Chess (Mercer) pinned Malachi Harvey (EP), 2:42.
152 — Jackson Dean (Caesar Rodney) tech. fall Michael Duggan (BoS), 15-0, 3:53.
160 — Clayton Ulrey (Lower Dauphin) tech. fall Eli Crum (BoS), 24-8, 3:56; Luke Nichter (Chambersburg) pinned Carson Kelly (RL), 0:38.
170 — Dylan Reinert (Gettysburg) pinned Clayton Hetrick (BiS), 0:48.
182 — Shane Quick (Pottsville) dec. Dontey Rogan (CV), 5-2; Sam Pope (BiS) dec. Matthew Henson (Nansemond River), 7-6.
195 — Jacob Lucas (CV) dec. Jason Sine (Notre Dame-GP), 7-2.
220 — Nate Schon (Selinsgrove) pinned Cam Metzel (RL), 1;09; Chase Mielnik (Downingtown West) pinned Colton Musser (S), 4:59.
285 — Connor Mundis (CV) pinend Zane Milburn (Spring Mills), 5:25; Andrew Debenedictis-Bayne (Smyrna) pinned Jerimiah Lecrone (BiS), 5:38; Charles Martin (Garden Spot) maj. dec. Sean Hess (S), 10-1.
Consolation Round 1
106 — Noah Millhouse (RL) pinned Allen Klaver (Bangor), 1:53; James Snyder (BoS) dec. Adam Hahn (Garden Spot), 8-7; Major Lewis (EP) pinned Brody Gardner (Biglerville), 0:41
113 — Raif Barber (BoS) pinned Sam Parnis (West Chest East), 2:23
126 — Noah Pritchard (EP) pinned Harrison Hayford (Downingtown West), 0:51; Eli Bounds (BoS) pinned Matt Rodriguez (Lower Dauphin), 2:18; Mason Eisner (RL) pinned Nathan Beam (S), 4:29.
132 — Brogan Teter (Sherando) dec. Wade Barrick (BiS), 4-3.
138 — Logan Bartlett (Lewisburg) pinned Sheldon Mentzer (BiS), 4:26; Jacob Cherry (Gettysburg) pinned Logan Kramer (EP), 2:11; Kyle Miller (CV) dec. Isaiah Jenkins (Smyrna), 4-3.
145 — Joey Menke (BoS) dec. Seth Ross (Lackawanna Trail), 5-4.
152 — Adam Booze (Greencastle-Antrim) dec. Ben Belga (CV), 5-4, TB.
160 — Justus Lamb (West Chester East) dec. Jonah Bower (EP), 7-0.
170 — Diesel Koser (S) pinned Dylan Shirey (Pottsville), 1:33.
182 — Jaydan Barrick (BoS) dec. Jack Glomb (Penn Charter), 3-2; Tyler Sbur (West Chester East) pinned Aiden Reed (S), 4:08; Bryce McKenzie (Chambersburg) won by med. for. over Connor Taylor (RL).
195 — Nathan Rauch (Milton) pinned Joshua Martin (BoS), 4:44; Henry Hartpence-Campos (EP) pinned Noah Phillips (Frazier), 4:28; Nate Smith (RL) dec. Chandler Burns (Bald Eagle), 9-4; Andrew Adams (BiS) pinned Jeremiah Wagner (Warrior Run), 1:38.
285 — Shaun Reed (James Buchanan) dec. Colby Page (BoS), 2-1.
Consolation Round 2
106 — Coen Bainey (Bald Eagle) pinned Noah Millhouse (RL), 0:29; James Snyder (BoS) pinned Alexander Delacruz (JW Robinson), 0:28; Noah Groelly (CV) pinned Connor Whitton (West Chester East), 1:24; Max Bluhm (Lackawanna Trail) pinned Major Lewis (EP), 4:56.
113 — Logan Schmidt (BiS) pinned Zander Shilly (Washington), 2:52; Raif Barber (BoS) tech. fall Montana Delawder (Gettysburg), 15-0, 3:27.
120 — Reese Polulak (RL) tech. fall Tyler Geiger (Souderotn), 19-4, 3:22; Jeffery Russell (S) pinend Jared Fulton, 2:29.
126 — Noah Pritchard (EP) dec. John Stoner (James Buchanan), 2-0; Michael Gause (Sherando) won by med. for. over Jaciah Whitcomb (CV); Mason Casey (Garden Spot) pinned Eli Bounds (BoS), 2:19.
132 — Gabriel Belga (CV) tech. fall Brogan Teter (Sherando), 15-0, 3:31.
138 — Dominic Frontino (S) dec. Jacob Cherry (Gettysburg), 6-0; Ronald Fulton (Solanco) dec. Kyle Miller (CV), 2-0; Kobin Karper (BoS), pinned Quentin Frampton (Waynesboro), 1:21.
145 — Kohl Holderbaum (S) pinned Teague Hoover (Selinsgrove), 1:37; Gage Bishop (Biglerville) dec. Joey Menke (BoS), 8-1; Malachi Harvey (EP) maj. dec. Dan Lilley (Downingtown West), 12-0.
152 — Michael Duggan (BoS) tech. fall Carson McGregor (Waynesboro), 20-5, 4:40.
160 — Carson Kelly (RL) dec. Collin Minto (Bishop McDevitt), 6-0; Eli Crum (BoS) pinned Jared Reto (Bangor), 2:13.
170 — Clayton Hetrick (BiS) pinned Mason Hale (Downingtown West), 2:17; Aidan Metzget (BoS) dec. Madsen Jean (Nansemond River), 7-4; Diesel Koser (S) pinned Avan Ayala (Milton), 4:48.
182 — Hoyt Bower (Warrior Run) pinned Jaydan Barrick (BoS), 2:25; Dontey Rogan (CV) pinned Dan Villalba (Souderton), 2:15.
195 — Garrison Champigny (Nansemond River) pinned Henry Hartpence-Campos (EP), 2:28; Zach Evans (Chambersburg) pinned Nate Smith (RL), 1:58; Andrew Adams (BiS) dec. Cole Joines (Red Lion), 8-2.
220 — Logan Herbst (Spring Grove) pinned Colton Musser (S), 0:27; Cam Metzel (RL) pinned Tynell Bracero (Lackawanna Trail), 3:58.
285 — Jeremiah Lecrone (BiS) dec. Jeff Bormon (Spring Grove), 5-2; Sean Hess (S) pinned Lex Rivera (Notre Dame-GP), 3:34.
Powerade Tournament
Individual Results (Locals only)
106
Championship Pigtails: Chad Ozlas (Connellsville) pinned James Lolcama (Cedar Cliff), 1:55.
Consolation Pigtails: James Lolcama (CC) pinned Nate Gipson (Riverbend, VA), 4:51.
Consolation Round 1: Gannon Kazmirski (St. Clairsville, OH) dec. James Lolcama (CC), 2-1.
113
First Round: Nate Holderbaum (Chestnut Ridge) pinned Ben Passmore (Cedar Cliff), 3:33.
Consolation Round 1: Ethan Lebin (Hempfield) dec. Ben Passmore (CC), 4-0.
120
First Round: Aiden Lewis (Cedar Cliff) dec. Ethan Beginc (Hempfield), 4-2.
Second Round: Aiden Lewis (CC) dec. Dylan Chappell (Seneca Valley), 3-1, SV.
126
Championship Pigtails: Mark Paradine (Cedar Cliff) pinned Muhammad Ansari (Stroudsburg), 1:26.
First Round: Mark Paradine (CC) pinned Eric Checinski (Depaul Catholic, NJ), 2:26.
Second Round: Rocco Welsh (Waynesburg) tech. fall Mark Paradine (CC), 21-6, 4:17.
Consolation Round 2: Damian George (Mount Pleasant) pinned Mark Paradine (CC), 2:47.
132
Championship Pigtails: Kyler Everly (Mifflin County) dec. Aidan Bachman (Cedar Cliff), 3-0.
Consolation Pigtails: Ben Eckenrod (Thomas Jefferson) pinned Aidan Bachman (CC), 0:19.
138
Championship Pigtails: John Cunningham (Cedar Cliff) tech. fall Nicholas Reeping (Derry), 16-1, 4:37.
First Round: John Altieri (Norwin) pinned John Cunningham (CC), 2:45.
Consolation Pigtails: John Cunningham (CC) maj. dec. Gianmarco Ramos (Canon McMillan), 15-5.
Consolation Round 1: John Cunningham (CC) dec. Payton Henry (Greater Latrobe), 7-5.
Consolation Round 2: Chandler Ho (DuBois) dec. John Cunningham (CC), 5-2.
145
Championship Pigtails: Levi Banks (Arlington Martin, TX) pinned Jeremie Prograis (Cedar Cliff), 3:27.
Consolation Pigtails: Tristan McKenzie (Moeller, OH) tech. fall Jeremie Prograis (CC), 16-0, 3:35.
160
First Round: Dillon Sheehy (Council Rock North) pinned Alex Hatok (Cedar Cliff), 2:35.
Consolation Round 1: Luke Moore (Chestnut Ridge) pinned Alex Hatok (CC), 1:38.
170
First Round: Isaiah Auman (Cedar Cliff) dec. Vincent Scally (Moeller, OH), 5-2.
Second Round: Shane Reitsma (Howell, NJ) pinned Isaiah Auman (CC), 1:11.
Consolation Round 2: Isaiah Auman (CC) maj. dec. Cohen Grimm (Wadsworth, OH), 13-5.
195
First Round: Noah Buckalew (Parkersburg South, WV) dec. Elijah Ikeda (Cedar Cliff), 11-7.
Consolation Round 1: Trystan Alava (Thomas Jefferson) dec. Elijah Ikeda (CC), 3-0.
285
First Round: Anthony Shires (Cedar Cliff) dec. John Campbell (Erie Prep), 8-3.
Second Round: Stone Joseph (Kiski) pinned Anthony Shires (CC), 2:28.
Consolation Round 2: Rocco John-Daniello (Reynolds) maj. dec. Anthony Shires (CC), 9-1.
Governor Mifflin Holiday Tournament
Individual Results (Locals only)
113
Second Round: Dillon Reinert (Brandywine Heights) pinned Charlie Aber (Trinity), 1:09.
Consolation Round 3: Charlie Aber (T) maj. dec. Gavin Moxley (Kennard Dale), 16-4.
Consolation Round 4: Julien Maldonado (Boyertown) pinned Charlie Aber (T), 2:07.
120
Second Round: Connor Pushart (Trinity) maj. dec. Nathan Thomas (Elizabethtown), 19-8.
Quarterfinals: Kyle Mathues (Malvern prep) tech. fall Connor Pushard (T), 15-0, 5:06.
Consolation Round 4: Derek Renninger (Boyertown) pinned Connor Pushart (T), 0:22.
126
First Round: Eathan Vogelin (Governor Mifflin) pinned Zach Bixler (Trinity), 1:32.
Consolation Round 2: Daniel Lucykanish (Palmerton) pinned Zach Bixler (T), 2:17.
132
First Round: Alex Bachman (Trinity) pinned Cade Capello (Elizabethtown), 4:53.
Second Round: Mike Milkowich (Upper Perkiomen) dec. Alex Bachman (T), 8-3.
Consolation Round 3: Alex Bachman (T) tech. fall William Ulsh (Pine Grove), 16-0, 3:17.
Consolation Round 4: Alex Bachman (T) dec. Cole Lang (Governor Mifflin), 9-3.
138
Second Round: Patrick DeMark (Trinity) pinned Kyle Cronin (Upper Darby), 1:00
Quarterfinals: Patrick DeMark (T) pinned Gavin Marks (Upper Perkiomen), 1:43.
145
Second Round: Liam Moss (Neshaminy) pinned Lucas Puig (Trinity), 1:28.
Consolation Round 2: Adriano Domingueti (Boyertown) pinned Lucas Puig (T), 1:46.
152
Second Round: Daniel Kosinski (Trinity) pinned Hayden McLellan (Conestoga), 0:51.
Quarterfinals: Daniel Kosinski (T) maj. dec. Bobby Walters (Elizabethtown), 11-2.
170
Second Round: Jagger Gray (Trinity) pinned Tommy Flud (Upper Perkiomen), 0:31.
Quarterfinals: Alan Alexander (Boyertown) dec. Jagger Gray (T), 9-5.
Consolation Round 4: Gavin Harris (Pine Grove) dec. Jagger Gray (T), 3-1.
195
Second Round: Takoda McNeil (Governor Mifflin) pinned Jacob Shull (Trinity), 1;36.
Consolation Round 3: Chris Lucykanish (Palmerton) pinned Jacob Shull (T), 0:13.
220
Second Round: Dillon Mearkle (Brandywine Heights) pinned Christian Cirelli (Trinity), 0:26.
Consolation Round 3: Christian Cirelli (T) pinned La'Andre Johnson (Pine Grove), 1:00.
Consolation Round 4: Jeremy Mooney (Palmerton) pinned Christian Cirelli (T), 4:22.
285
Second Round: Addison Boice (Oley Valley) pinned Ryan Dalton (Trinity), 4:24.
Consolation Round 4: Harrison Schoen (State College) pinned Ryan Dalton (T), 3:55.