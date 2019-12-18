Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Mifflin County;1-0;3-0

State College;1-0;2-0

Cumberland Valley;1-0;1-0

Chambersburg;1-1;4-1

Central Dauphin;0-0;0-0

Carlisle;0-1;2-2

Harrisburg;0-2;0-2

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Northern;2-0;2-0

Lower Dauphin;1-0;1-0

Red Land;1-0;1-0

Cedar Cliff;1-1;4-1

Mechanicsburg;1-1;2-6

CD East;0-2;1-2

Hershey;0-2;0-2

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Bishop McDevitt;2-0;2-0

Milton Hershey;2-0;2-1

Camp Hill;2-1;6-2

Middletown;1-1;3-2

East Pennsboro;1-1;1-1

Susquehanna Twp.;0-1;0-1

Trinity;0-2;1-3

Palmyra;0-2;0-2

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Big Spring;2-0;4-1

West Perry;1-0;5-1

Shippensburg;1-1;3-4

Boiling Springs;0-0;0-0

Waynesboro;0-0;0-1

James Buchanan;0-1;1-1

Greencastle-Antrim;0-2;1-3

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Red Land 57, Mechanicsburg 18

Milton Hershey 54, Susquehanna Twp. 26

West Perry 42, Shippensburg 33

Thursday, Dec. 19

Mifflin County at State College, 6

East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 7

Chambersburg at Carlisle, 7

Hershey at CD East, 7

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 7

Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 7

Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 7

Camp Hill at Middletown, 7

Trinity at Milton Hershey, 7

Red Land at Northern, 7

Susquehanna Twp. at Palmyra, 7:15

MUSTANGS 42, GREYHOUNDS 33

220: Colton Musser (Shippensburg) won by forfeit; 285: Sean Hess (S) dec. Josh Trostle, 3-1; 106: Ashtyn Leigh (West Perry) won by forfeit; 113: Deven Jackson (WP) won by forfeit; 120: Nolen Zeigler (WP) pinned Kobe Shauf, 1:03; 126: Justice Hockenberry-Folk (WP) tech. fall Nathan Beam, 18-3, 3:07; 132: Dylan Ramsey (S) pinned Carter Nace, 3:09; 138: Adam Rea (WP) dec. Alex Holderbaum, 2-0; 145: Dominic Frontino (S) pinned Jeremy Jeffries, 4:22; 152: Jonathan Lentvorsky (WP) pinned Kevin Foxworth, 2:28; 160: Tyler Wonders (WP) maj. dec. Kohl Holderbaum, 11-3; 170: Avian Vazquez (S) pinned Adam Thoman, 1:30; 182: Brad Morrison (WP) pinned Dielsel Koser, 5:08; 195: Aiden Reed (S) pinned Cole Bair, 3:07.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0