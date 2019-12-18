Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Mifflin County;1-0;3-0
State College;1-0;2-0
Cumberland Valley;1-0;1-0
Chambersburg;1-1;4-1
Central Dauphin;0-0;0-0
Carlisle;0-1;2-2
Harrisburg;0-2;0-2
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Northern;2-0;2-0
Lower Dauphin;1-0;1-0
Red Land;1-0;1-0
Cedar Cliff;1-1;4-1
Mechanicsburg;1-1;2-6
CD East;0-2;1-2
Hershey;0-2;0-2
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Bishop McDevitt;2-0;2-0
Milton Hershey;2-0;2-1
Camp Hill;2-1;6-2
Middletown;1-1;3-2
East Pennsboro;1-1;1-1
Susquehanna Twp.;0-1;0-1
Trinity;0-2;1-3
Palmyra;0-2;0-2
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Big Spring;2-0;4-1
West Perry;1-0;5-1
Shippensburg;1-1;3-4
Boiling Springs;0-0;0-0
Waynesboro;0-0;0-1
James Buchanan;0-1;1-1
Greencastle-Antrim;0-2;1-3
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Red Land 57, Mechanicsburg 18
Milton Hershey 54, Susquehanna Twp. 26
West Perry 42, Shippensburg 33
Thursday, Dec. 19
Mifflin County at State College, 6
East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 7
Chambersburg at Carlisle, 7
Hershey at CD East, 7
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 7
Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 7
Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 7
Camp Hill at Middletown, 7
Trinity at Milton Hershey, 7
Red Land at Northern, 7
Susquehanna Twp. at Palmyra, 7:15
MUSTANGS 42, GREYHOUNDS 33
220: Colton Musser (Shippensburg) won by forfeit; 285: Sean Hess (S) dec. Josh Trostle, 3-1; 106: Ashtyn Leigh (West Perry) won by forfeit; 113: Deven Jackson (WP) won by forfeit; 120: Nolen Zeigler (WP) pinned Kobe Shauf, 1:03; 126: Justice Hockenberry-Folk (WP) tech. fall Nathan Beam, 18-3, 3:07; 132: Dylan Ramsey (S) pinned Carter Nace, 3:09; 138: Adam Rea (WP) dec. Alex Holderbaum, 2-0; 145: Dominic Frontino (S) pinned Jeremy Jeffries, 4:22; 152: Jonathan Lentvorsky (WP) pinned Kevin Foxworth, 2:28; 160: Tyler Wonders (WP) maj. dec. Kohl Holderbaum, 11-3; 170: Avian Vazquez (S) pinned Adam Thoman, 1:30; 182: Brad Morrison (WP) pinned Dielsel Koser, 5:08; 195: Aiden Reed (S) pinned Cole Bair, 3:07.