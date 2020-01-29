Mid-Penn Swimming standings, schedule and results for Jan. 29
agate
Mid-Penn Swimming

Mid-Penn Swimming standings, schedule and results for Jan. 29

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Jan. 29 series

Boys

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Hershey;6-0;9-0

State College;6-0;7-0

Chambersburg;4-2;6-2

Cumberland Valley;3-3;10-7

Central Dauphin;3-3;6-4

Carlisle;1-5;3-7

CD East;1-6;1-7

Mifflin County;0-6;0-8

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Palmyra;7-0;12-1

Bishop McDevitt;6-1;7-2

Lower Dauphin;4-2;5-3

Mechanicsburg;4-2;6-5

Milton Hershey;2-4;3-5

Red Land;2-5;3-7

Susquehanna Twp.;1-6;1-6

Cedar Cliff;0-6;1-10

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Boiling Springs;6-0;8-1

Northern;5-1;7-4

Big Spring;3-2;3-3

Trinity;3-2;6-3

Shippensburg;2-4;3-6

James Buchanan;1-5;1-6

East Pennsboro;0-6;0-9

Girls

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Hershey;6-0;9-0

State College;6-0;7-0

Central Dauphin;4-2;8-2

Cumberland Valley;4-2;11-5-1

Carlisle;2-4;5-5

Mifflin County;1-4;1-6

Chambersburg;1-5;2-6

CD East;0-7;0-8

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

x-Mechanicsburg;6-0;8-3

Palmyra;6-1;9-4

Lower Dauphin;5-1;5-3

Bishop McDevitt;4-3;4-5

Susquehanna Twp.;3-4;3-4

Cedar Cliff;1-5;1-10

Red Land;1-6;2-8

Milton Hershey;0-6;0-8

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Shippensburg;6-0;9-0

James Buchanan;4-2;4-3

Boiling Springs;4-2;4-5

Northern;2-4;2-9

Trinity;3-2;6-3

East Pennsboro;1-5;3-6

Big Spring;0-5;0-6

x-claimed a share of division title;y-claimed outright division title

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Chambersburg boys 119, Red Land 62

Chambersburg girls 103, Red Land 62

Jefferson at Shippensburg, 6 (ppd. 1/30)

CD East at Lower Dauphin, 7 (no report)

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Bishop McDevitt boys 115, Red Land 68

Bishop McDevitt girls 98, Red Land 63

Thursday, Jan. 30

CD East at Chambersburg, 4

Trinity at Big Spring, 4:15

Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 4:15

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 4:15

Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 5

Hershey at State College, 5

Jefferson at Shippensburg, 5:30

Mifflin County at Carlisle, 7

Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Ashley Morgen Pyers
Obituaries

Ashley Morgen Pyers

Ashley Morgen Pyers, age 25, of Carlisle was called home unexpectedly to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her hom…

+2
Owen E. Meals, Sr.
Obituaries

Owen E. Meals, Sr.

Owen E. Meals, Sr., 82, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 in UPMC Carlisle. Born September 20, 1937 in Carlisle, PA to t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News