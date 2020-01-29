Mid-Penn Swimming standings, schedule and results for Jan. 29

Boys
Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Hershey;6-0;9-0
State College;6-0;7-0
Chambersburg;4-2;6-2
Cumberland Valley;3-3;10-7
Central Dauphin;3-3;6-4
Carlisle;1-5;3-7
CD East;1-6;1-7
Mifflin County;0-6;0-8
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
y-Palmyra;7-0;12-1
Bishop McDevitt;6-1;7-2
Lower Dauphin;4-2;5-3
Mechanicsburg;4-2;6-5
Milton Hershey;2-4;3-5
Red Land;2-5;3-7
Susquehanna Twp.;1-6;1-6
Cedar Cliff;0-6;1-10
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
y-Boiling Springs;6-0;8-1
Northern;5-1;7-4
Big Spring;3-2;3-3
Trinity;3-2;6-3
Shippensburg;2-4;3-6
James Buchanan;1-5;1-6
East Pennsboro;0-6;0-9
Girls
Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Hershey;6-0;9-0
State College;6-0;7-0
Central Dauphin;4-2;8-2
Cumberland Valley;4-2;11-5-1
Carlisle;2-4;5-5
Mifflin County;1-4;1-6
Chambersburg;1-5;2-6
CD East;0-7;0-8
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
x-Mechanicsburg;6-0;8-3
Palmyra;6-1;9-4
Lower Dauphin;5-1;5-3
Bishop McDevitt;4-3;4-5
Susquehanna Twp.;3-4;3-4
Cedar Cliff;1-5;1-10
Red Land;1-6;2-8
Milton Hershey;0-6;0-8
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
y-Shippensburg;6-0;9-0
James Buchanan;4-2;4-3
Boiling Springs;4-2;4-5
Northern;2-4;2-9
Trinity;3-2;6-3
East Pennsboro;1-5;3-6
Big Spring;0-5;0-6
x-claimed a share of division title;y-claimed outright division title
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Chambersburg boys 119, Red Land 62
Chambersburg girls 103, Red Land 62
Jefferson at Shippensburg, 6 (ppd. 1/30)
CD East at Lower Dauphin, 7 (no report)
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Bishop McDevitt boys 115, Red Land 68
Bishop McDevitt girls 98, Red Land 63
Thursday, Jan. 30
CD East at Chambersburg, 4
Trinity at Big Spring, 4:15
Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 4:15
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 4:15
Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 5
Hershey at State College, 5
Jefferson at Shippensburg, 5:30
Mifflin County at Carlisle, 7
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7