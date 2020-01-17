Mid-Penn Swimming standings, schedule and results for Jan. 17

Boys
Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Hershey;5-0;7-0
State College;5-0;6-0
Cumberland Valley;3-2;10-4
Chambersburg;3-2;4-2
Central Dauphin;2-3;5-3
Carlisle;1-4;2-6
CD East;1-4;1-6
Mifflin County;0-5;0-7
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Palmyra;5-0;8-1
Bishop McDevitt;4-1;4-1
Lower Dauphin;3-2;4-3
Mechanicsburg;3-2;4-5
Milton Hershey;2-3;3-4
Red Land;2-3;3-4
Susquehanna Twp.;1-4;1-4
Cedar Cliff;0-5;1-7
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Boiling Springs;4-0;6-1
Northern;4-0;6-3
Big Spring;3-1;3-1
Trinity;1-2;4-3
Shippensburg;2-3;2-5
James Buchanan;0-4;0-5
East Pennsboro;0-4;0-7
Girls
Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Hershey;5-0;7-0
State College;5-0;6-0
Cumberland Valley;4-1;9-4-1
Central Dauphin;3-2;6-2
Carlisle;2-3;4-4
Mifflin County;1-4;1-6
Chambersburg;0-5;0-6
CD East;0-5;0-7
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Mechanicsburg;5-0;7-2
Palmyra;4-1;6-3
Lower Dauphin;4-1;4-3
Susquehanna Twp.;3-2;3-2
Bishop McDevitt;2-3;2-3
Cedar Cliff;1-4;1-7
Red Land;1-4;2-5
Milton Hershey;0-5;0-7
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
x-Shippensburg;5-0;7-0
James Buchanan;3-1;3-2
Boiling Springs;2-2;2-5
Northern;2-2;2-7
Trinity;1-2;4-3
East Pennsboro;1-3;3-4
Big Spring;0-4;0-4
x-claimed a share of division title;y-claimed outright division title
Thursday, Jan. 16
Susquehanna Twp. boys 82, Cedar Cliff 63
Susquehanna Twp. girls 94, Cedar Cliff 88
State College boys 132, Williamsport 50
State College girls 101, Williamsport 85
Friday, Jan. 17
Central York Big Meet Dive, 6 (cancelled)
Boiling Springs
Saturday, Jan. 18
No events scheduled