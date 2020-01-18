Mid-Penn Swimming standings, schedule and results for Jan. 18

Boys
Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Hershey;5-0;7-0
State College;5-0;6-0
Cumberland Valley;3-2;10-4
Chambersburg;3-2;4-2
Central Dauphin;2-3;5-3
Carlisle;1-4;2-6
CD East;1-4;1-6
Mifflin County;0-5;0-7
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Palmyra;5-0;8-1
Bishop McDevitt;4-1;4-1
Lower Dauphin;3-2;4-3
Mechanicsburg;3-2;4-5
Milton Hershey;2-3;3-4
Red Land;2-3;3-4
Susquehanna Twp.;1-4;1-4
Cedar Cliff;0-5;1-7
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Boiling Springs;4-0;6-1
Northern;4-0;6-3
Big Spring;3-1;3-1
Trinity;1-2;4-3
Shippensburg;2-3;2-5
James Buchanan;0-4;0-5
East Pennsboro;0-4;0-7
Girls
Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Hershey;5-0;7-0
State College;5-0;6-0
Cumberland Valley;4-1;9-4-1
Central Dauphin;3-2;6-2
Carlisle;2-3;4-4
Mifflin County;1-4;1-6
Chambersburg;0-5;0-6
CD East;0-5;0-7
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Mechanicsburg;5-0;7-2
Palmyra;4-1;6-3
Lower Dauphin;4-1;4-3
Susquehanna Twp.;3-2;3-2
Bishop McDevitt;2-3;2-3
Cedar Cliff;1-4;1-7
Red Land;1-4;2-5
Milton Hershey;0-5;0-7
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
x-Shippensburg;5-0;7-0
James Buchanan;3-1;3-2
Boiling Springs;2-2;2-5
Northern;2-2;2-7
Trinity;1-2;4-3
East Pennsboro;1-3;3-4
Big Spring;0-4;0-4
x-claimed a share of division title;y-claimed outright division title
Saturday, Jan. 18
No events scheduled.
Monday, Jan. 20
Altoona at Mifflin County, 6