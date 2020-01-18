Mid-Penn Swimming standings, schedule and results for Jan. 18
Mid-Penn Swimming

Mid-Penn Swimming standings, schedule and results for Jan. 18

Boys

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Hershey;5-0;7-0

State College;5-0;6-0

Cumberland Valley;3-2;10-4

Chambersburg;3-2;4-2

Central Dauphin;2-3;5-3

Carlisle;1-4;2-6

CD East;1-4;1-6

Mifflin County;0-5;0-7

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Palmyra;5-0;8-1

Bishop McDevitt;4-1;4-1

Lower Dauphin;3-2;4-3

Mechanicsburg;3-2;4-5

Milton Hershey;2-3;3-4

Red Land;2-3;3-4

Susquehanna Twp.;1-4;1-4

Cedar Cliff;0-5;1-7

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Boiling Springs;4-0;6-1

Northern;4-0;6-3

Big Spring;3-1;3-1

Trinity;1-2;4-3

Shippensburg;2-3;2-5

James Buchanan;0-4;0-5

East Pennsboro;0-4;0-7

Girls

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Hershey;5-0;7-0

State College;5-0;6-0

Cumberland Valley;4-1;9-4-1

Central Dauphin;3-2;6-2

Carlisle;2-3;4-4

Mifflin County;1-4;1-6

Chambersburg;0-5;0-6

CD East;0-5;0-7

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Mechanicsburg;5-0;7-2

Palmyra;4-1;6-3

Lower Dauphin;4-1;4-3

Susquehanna Twp.;3-2;3-2

Bishop McDevitt;2-3;2-3

Cedar Cliff;1-4;1-7

Red Land;1-4;2-5

Milton Hershey;0-5;0-7

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

x-Shippensburg;5-0;7-0

James Buchanan;3-1;3-2

Boiling Springs;2-2;2-5

Northern;2-2;2-7

Trinity;1-2;4-3

East Pennsboro;1-3;3-4

Big Spring;0-4;0-4

x-claimed a share of division title;y-claimed outright division title

Saturday, Jan. 18

No events scheduled.

Monday, Jan. 20

Altoona at Mifflin County, 6

