Mid-Penn Swimming standings, schedule and results for Jan. 25

Boys
Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Hershey;6-0;9-0
State College;6-0;7-0
Chambersburg;4-2;5-2
Cumberland Valley;3-3;10-5
Central Dauphin;3-3;6-3
Carlisle;1-5;2-7
CD East;1-6;1-7
Mifflin County;0-6;0-8
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
y-Palmyra;7-0;10-1
Bishop McDevitt;5-1;5-1
Lower Dauphin;4-2;5-3
Mechanicsburg;4-2;5-5
Milton Hershey;2-4;3-5
Red Land;2-4;3-5
Susquehanna Twp.;1-6;1-6
Cedar Cliff;0-6;1-9
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
y-Boiling Springs;6-0;8-1
Northern;5-1;7-4
Big Spring;3-2;3-2
Trinity;3-2;6-3
Shippensburg;2-4;3-6
James Buchanan;0-5;0-6
East Pennsboro;0-5;0-8
Girls
Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Hershey;6-0;9-0
State College;6-0;7-0
Cumberland Valley;4-2;9-5-1
Central Dauphin;4-2;7-2
Carlisle;2-4;4-5
Mifflin County;1-4;1-6
Chambersburg;1-5;1-6
CD East;0-7;0-8
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
x-Mechanicsburg;6-0;8-2
Palmyra;6-1;8-3
Lower Dauphin;5-1;5-3
Bishop McDevitt;3-3;3-3
Susquehanna Twp.;3-4;3-4
Red Land;1-5;2-6
Cedar Cliff;1-5;1-9
Milton Hershey;0-6;0-8
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
y-Shippensburg;6-0;9-0
James Buchanan;3-2;3-3
Boiling Springs;4-2;4-5
Northern;2-4;2-9
Trinity;3-2;6-3
East Pennsboro;1-4;3-5
Big Spring;0-5;0-5
x-claimed a share of division title;y-claimed outright division title
Saturday, Jan. 25
Muhlenberg Mayhem, TBA
Lower Dauphin
Monday, Jan. 27
Gettysburg at Big Spring, 4:15