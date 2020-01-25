Mid-Penn Swimming standings, schedule and results for Jan. 25
Mid-Penn Swimming

Mid-Penn Swimming standings, schedule and results for Jan. 25

Boys

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Hershey;6-0;9-0

State College;6-0;7-0

Chambersburg;4-2;5-2

Cumberland Valley;3-3;10-5

Central Dauphin;3-3;6-3

Carlisle;1-5;2-7

CD East;1-6;1-7

Mifflin County;0-6;0-8

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Palmyra;7-0;10-1

Bishop McDevitt;5-1;5-1

Lower Dauphin;4-2;5-3

Mechanicsburg;4-2;5-5

Milton Hershey;2-4;3-5

Red Land;2-4;3-5

Susquehanna Twp.;1-6;1-6

Cedar Cliff;0-6;1-9

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Boiling Springs;6-0;8-1

Northern;5-1;7-4

Big Spring;3-2;3-2

Trinity;3-2;6-3

Shippensburg;2-4;3-6

James Buchanan;0-5;0-6

East Pennsboro;0-5;0-8

Girls

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Hershey;6-0;9-0

State College;6-0;7-0

Cumberland Valley;4-2;9-5-1

Central Dauphin;4-2;7-2

Carlisle;2-4;4-5

Mifflin County;1-4;1-6

Chambersburg;1-5;1-6

CD East;0-7;0-8

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

x-Mechanicsburg;6-0;8-2

Palmyra;6-1;8-3

Lower Dauphin;5-1;5-3

Bishop McDevitt;3-3;3-3

Susquehanna Twp.;3-4;3-4

Red Land;1-5;2-6

Cedar Cliff;1-5;1-9

Milton Hershey;0-6;0-8

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Shippensburg;6-0;9-0

James Buchanan;3-2;3-3

Boiling Springs;4-2;4-5

Northern;2-4;2-9

Trinity;3-2;6-3

East Pennsboro;1-4;3-5

Big Spring;0-5;0-5

x-claimed a share of division title;y-claimed outright division title

Saturday, Jan. 25

Muhlenberg Mayhem, TBA

Lower Dauphin

Monday, Jan. 27

Gettysburg at Big Spring, 4:15

