Mid-Penn Swimming standings, schedule and results for Feb. 15
Mid-Penn Swimming

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Feb. 15-16 series

Boys

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-State College;7-0;8-0

Hershey;6-1;9-1

Chambersburg;5-2;7-2

Cumberland Valley;4-3;11-7

Central Dauphin;3-4;6-5

Carlisle;2-5;4-8

CD East;1-6;1-10

Mifflin County;0-7;0-11

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Palmyra;7-0;12-1

Bishop McDevitt;6-1;7-2

Mechanicsburg;5-2;7-5

Lower Dauphin;4-3;6-4

Milton Hershey;3-4;5-5

Red Land;2-5;3-7

Susquehanna Twp.;1-6;2-7

Cedar Cliff;0-7;1-11

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Boiling Springs;6-0;9-1

Northern;5-1;7-4

Big Spring;4-2;6-3

Trinity;3-3;6-4

Shippensburg;2-4;3-7

James Buchanan;1-5;1-6

East Pennsboro;0-6;0-10

Girls

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Hershey;7-0;10-0

State College;6-1;7-1

Cumberland Valley;5-2;12-5-1

Central Dauphin;4-3;8-3

Carlisle;3-4;7-5

Chambersburg;2-5;3-6

Mifflin County;1-6;1-10

CD East;0-7;0-11

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Mechanicsburg;7-0;9-3

Palmyra;6-1;9-4

Lower Dauphin;5-2;6-4

Bishop McDevitt;4-3;4-5

Susquehanna Twp.;3-4;5-4

Cedar Cliff;2-5;2-10

Red Land;1-6;2-8

Milton Hershey;0-7;1-9

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Shippensburg;6-0;10-0

Trinity;4-2;7-3

James Buchanan;4-2;4-3

Boiling Springs;4-2;5-5

Northern;2-4;2-9

East Pennsboro;1-5;3-7

Big Spring;0-6;0-9

x-claimed a share of division title;y-claimed outright division title

Saturday, Feb. 15

Polar Bear Plunge, Northern

Boys: 1. Boiling Springs, 2. Northern, 63; 3. Big Spring, 25; 4. Cumberland Valley, 19; 5. Shippensburg, 15; 11. Mechanicsburg, 7.

Girls: 1. Hershey, 55; 2. Northern, 45; 3. Shippensburg, 39; 5. Cumberland Valley, 30; 6. Boiling Springs, 19; 11. Carlisle, 13; 13. Mechanicsburg, 3.

Polar Bear Plunge

Boys

Team Results (top three plus locals)

1. Boiling Springs, 2. Northern, 63; 3. Big Spring, 25; 4. Cumberland Valley, 19; 5. Shippensburg, 15; 11. Mechanicsburg, 7.

Individual Results (Top three only)

200 medley relay: 1. Boiling Springs (Garrett Asper, Lucas Ballentine, Matt Otto, Kyle Shively), 1:50.61; 2. Northern (Shawn Cutright, Jackson Hazen, Aric Graham, Andrew Chavey), 1:51.07; 3. Boiling Springs (EJ Heyman, Brady Kondek, Hunter Kuffa, Joe Lynch), 1:53.79.

200 free: 1. Alex Seman (Harrisburg Academy), 1:49.27*; 2. Michael Nuttall (Boiling Springs), 1:58.06; 3. Ryan Boyce (Northern), 1:58.76.

200 IM: 1. Nick Croghan (Delone Catholic), 2:07.19; 2. Michael Singley (Susquenita), 2:08.11; 3. Garrett Asper (Boiling Springs), 2:13.19.

50 free: 1. Alex Seman (Harrisburg Academy), 23.23; 2. Ethan Pender (CD East), 23.92; 3. Issac Vail (Central Dauphin), 24.59.

100 fly: 1. Matt Otto (Boiling Springs), 56.90; 2. Nick Corghan (Delone Catholic), 59.54; 3. Ryan Boyce (Northern), 1:00.07.

200 free relay: 1. Boiling Springs (Matt Otto, Michael Nuttall, Joe Lynch, Garrett Asper), 1:37.27; 2. Northern (Shawn Cutright, Aaron Argot, Matthew Langland, Ryan Boyce), 1:38.29; 3. Big Spring (Caleb Stewart, Seth Fertig, Nicholas Moul, Brendon Morris-Dice), 1:41.32.

100 free: 1. Jake Klingenberg (Cumberland Valley), 55.07; 2. Aayush Verma (Hershey), 55.45; 3. Braeden Wolf (Cumberland Valley), 56.38.

500 free: 1. Kyle Shively (Boiling Springs), 5:24.58; 2. Daniel Reyes (Northern), 5:37.52; 3. Nicholas Moul (Big Spring), 5:43.60.

100 back: 1. Shawn Cutright (Northern), 1:02.12; 2. Garrett Asper (Boiling Springs), 1:02.18; 3. Hank Carrera (Hershey), 1:02.40.

100 breast: 1. Michael Singley (Susquenita), 1:04.71; 2. Jake Klingenberg (Cumberland Valley), 1:08.74; 3. Brady Kondek (Boiling Springs), 1:10.13.

400 free relay: 1. Boiling Springs (Matt Otto, Kyle Shively, EJ Heyman, Michael Nuttall), 3:35.57*; 2. Northern (Shawn Cutright, Aaron Argot, Andrew Chavey, Ryan Boyce), 3:39.13; 3. Shippensburg (Tristan Fogelsanger, Karsten Braun, Mason Holtry, Hunter Lay), 3:50.52.

Girls

Team Results (Top three plus locals)

1. Hershey, 55; 2. Northern, 45; 3. Shippensburg, 39; 5. Cumberland Valley, 30; 6. Boiling Springs, 19; 11. Carlisle, 13; 13. Mechanicsburg, 3.

Individual Results (Top three only)

200 medley relay: 1. Hershey (Jillian Ruddle, Bella Rippon, Maggie Tarkenton, Ella Pederson), 1:58.31; 2. Northern (Jane Secord, Jenna Breon, Ann Secord, Elizabeth Anthony), 2:02.91; 3. Cumberland Valley (Ava Smith, Annmarie Nguyen, Kristy Richards, Kinsey Coomes), 2:03.15.

200 free: 1. Kate Doucette (State College), 2:06.89; 2. Kinsey Coomes (Cumberland Valley), 2:07.20; 3. Addi Kesselring (Delone Catholic), 2:08.98.

200 IM: 1. Emma Reed (Susquenita), 2:15.65; 2. Sarah Hardy (Biglerville), 2:16.85; 3. Sammy Andrews (Hershey), 2:21.01.

50 free: 1. Bella Rippon (Hershey), 25.91; 2. Rachel Connor (Shippensburg), 26.23; 3. Mattingly Brummer (Carlisle), 26.83.

100 fly: 1. Zoe Gallagher (Harrisburg Academy), 57.86*; 2. Rachel Connor (Shippensburg), 1:07.23; 3. Ann Secord (Northern), 1:07.46.

200 free relay: 1. Hershey (Bella Rippon, Maggie Tarkenton, Sammy Andrews, Jillian Ruddle), 1:47.09; 2. Shippensburg (Rachel Connor, Abby Brink, Alyssa Brown, Emily Smith), 1:51.53; 3. Northern (Ann Secord, Jane Secord, CC Knox, Audrey Weaver), 1:51.59.

100 free: 1. Zoe Gallagher (Harrisburg Academy), 53.57*; 2. Kinsey Coomes (Cumberland Valley), 58.38; 3. Callie Asper (Boiling Springs), 59.35.

500 free: 1. Kate Doucette (State College), 5:42.59; 2. Addi Kesselring (Delone Catholic), 5:47.36; 3. Alyssa Brown (Shippensburg), 6:02.93.

100 back: 1. Emma Reed (Susquenita), 59.85*; 2. Bella Rippon (Hershey), 1:02.54; 3. Jane Secord (Northern), 1:03.54.

100 breast: 1. Sarah Hardy (Biglerville), 1:07.63; 2. Tatm Rothermel (Halifax), 1:13.02; 3. Annmarie Nguyen (Cumberland Valley), 1:15.02.

400 free relay: 1. Shippensburg (Rachel Connor, Emily Smith, Abby Brink, Alyssa Brown), 4:05.42; 2. Northern (Jane Secord, Elizabeth Anthony, Jenna Breon, Audrey Weaver), 4:09.39; 3. Boiling Springs (Karina Haldeman, Callie Asper, Kara Dale, Hannah Richardson), 4:11.72.

* — Meet record

