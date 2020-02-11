Mid-Penn swimming, division standings, schedule and results for Feb. 11
agate
Mid-Penn Swimming

Mid-Penn swimming, division standings, schedule and results for Feb. 11

Boys

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-State College;7-0;8-0

Hershey;6-1;9-1

Chambersburg;5-2;7-2

Cumberland Valley;4-3;11-7

Central Dauphin;3-4;6-5

Carlisle;2-5;4-8

CD East;1-6;1-10

Mifflin County;0-7;0-10

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Palmyra;7-0;12-1

Bishop McDevitt;6-1;7-2

Mechanicsburg;5-2;7-5

Lower Dauphin;4-3;6-4

Milton Hershey;3-4;5-5

Red Land;2-5;3-7

Susquehanna Twp.;1-6;2-7

Cedar Cliff;0-7;1-11

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Boiling Springs;6-0;9-1

Northern;5-1;7-4

Big Spring;4-2;6-3

Trinity;3-3;6-4

Shippensburg;2-4;3-7

James Buchanan;1-5;1-6

East Pennsboro;0-6;0-10

Girls

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Hershey;7-0;10-0

State College;6-1;7-1

Cumberland Valley;5-2;12-5-1

Central Dauphin;4-3;8-3

Carlisle;3-4;7-5

Chambersburg;2-5;3-6

Mifflin County;1-6;1-9

CD East;0-7;0-11

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Mechanicsburg;7-0;9-3

Palmyra;6-1;9-4

Lower Dauphin;5-2;6-4

Bishop McDevitt;4-3;4-5

Susquehanna Twp.;3-4;5-4

Cedar Cliff;2-5;2-10

Red Land;1-6;2-8

Milton Hershey;0-7;1-9

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Shippensburg;6-0;10-0

Trinity;4-2;7-3

James Buchanan;4-2;4-3

Boiling Springs;4-2;5-5

Northern;2-4;2-9

East Pennsboro;1-5;3-7

Big Spring;0-6;0-9

x-claimed a share of division title;y-claimed outright division title

Monday, Feb. 10

Danville at Mifflin County, 7:30 (cancelled)

Tuesday. Feb. 11

No events scheduled.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Mifflin County at Tyrone, 6

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robert Leroy Deihl
Obituaries

Robert Leroy Deihl

Robert “Bob”Leroy Deihl, 62, of Shermansdale, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

+2
David L. Myers
Obituaries

David L. Myers

David L. Myers, age 61, of Carlisle PA, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News