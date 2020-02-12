Mid-Penn swimming, division standings, schedule and results for Feb. 12

Boys
Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
y-State College;7-0;8-0
Hershey;6-1;9-1
Chambersburg;5-2;7-2
Cumberland Valley;4-3;11-7
Central Dauphin;3-4;6-5
Carlisle;2-5;4-8
CD East;1-6;1-10
Mifflin County;0-7;0-10
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
y-Palmyra;7-0;12-1
Bishop McDevitt;6-1;7-2
Mechanicsburg;5-2;7-5
Lower Dauphin;4-3;6-4
Milton Hershey;3-4;5-5
Red Land;2-5;3-7
Susquehanna Twp.;1-6;2-7
Cedar Cliff;0-7;1-11
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
y-Boiling Springs;6-0;9-1
Northern;5-1;7-4
Big Spring;4-2;6-3
Trinity;3-3;6-4
Shippensburg;2-4;3-7
James Buchanan;1-5;1-6
East Pennsboro;0-6;0-10
Girls
Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
y-Hershey;7-0;10-0
State College;6-1;7-1
Cumberland Valley;5-2;12-5-1
Central Dauphin;4-3;8-3
Carlisle;3-4;7-5
Chambersburg;2-5;3-6
Mifflin County;1-6;1-9
CD East;0-7;0-11
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
y-Mechanicsburg;7-0;9-3
Palmyra;6-1;9-4
Lower Dauphin;5-2;6-4
Bishop McDevitt;4-3;4-5
Susquehanna Twp.;3-4;5-4
Cedar Cliff;2-5;2-10
Red Land;1-6;2-8
Milton Hershey;0-7;1-9
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
y-Shippensburg;6-0;10-0
Trinity;4-2;7-3
James Buchanan;4-2;4-3
Boiling Springs;4-2;5-5
Northern;2-4;2-9
East Pennsboro;1-5;3-7
Big Spring;0-6;0-9
x-claimed a share of division title;y-claimed outright division title
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Mifflin County at Tyrone, 6
Friday, Feb. 14
Polar Bear Plunge, Northern, 5:30
Carlisle, Central Dauphin, CD East, Chambersburg