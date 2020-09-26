 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 26
Mid-Penn Golf

Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 26

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Lower Dauphin;20-7;20-7

Cumberland Valley;17-7;17-7

State College;13-7;13-7

Central Dauphin;16-11;16-11

Chambersburg;10-17;10-17

Hershey;0-27;0-27

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Carlisle;36-0;36-0

Mechanicsburg;23-13;23-13

Red Land;24-12;24-12

Bishop McDevitt;20-16;20-16

Palmyra;12-24;12-24

Mifflin County;11-25;11-25

Cedar Cliff;0-36;0-36

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Boiling Springs;36-0;36-0

Trinity;29-7;29-7

Middletown;20-16;20-16

Camp Hill;19-17;19-17

East Pennsboro;12-24;12-24

CD East;9-27;9-27

Susquehanna Twp.;0-36;0-36

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Waynesboro;30-0;30-0

Big Spring;22-8;22-8

Greencastle-Antrim;16-14;16-14

Northern;12-18;12-18

Shippensburg;10-20;10-20

James Buchanan;0-30;0-30

Girls Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Camp Hill;4-0;4-0

Cumberland Valley;13-3;13-3

Central Dauphin;13-5;13-5

State College;5-4;5-4

Chambersburg;8-10;8-10

Red Land;1-4;1-4

Hershey;0-18;0-18

End of regular season

Monday, Sept. 28

Mid-Penn Boys Championship at Royal Manchester Golf Links, 9:30 a.m.

