 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Oct. 7
agate
Mid-Penn Golf

Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Oct. 7

Golf Stock Image
Sentinel file

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Lower Dauphin;20-7;20-7

Cumberland Valley;17-7;17-7

Central Dauphin;16-11;16-11

State College;13-7;13-7

Chambersburg;10-17;10-17

Hershey;0-27;0-27

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Carlisle;36-0;36-0

Red Land;24-12;24-12

Mechanicsburg;23-13;23-13

Bishop McDevitt;20-16;20-16

Palmyra;12-24;12-24

Mifflin County;11-25;11-25

Cedar Cliff;0-36;0-36

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Boiling Springs;36-0;36-0

Trinity;29-7;29-7

Middletown;20-16;20-16

Camp Hill;19-17;19-17

East Pennsboro;12-24;12-24

CD East;9-27;9-27

Susquehanna Twp.;0-36;0-36

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Waynesboro;30-0;30-0

Big Spring;22-8;22-8

Greencastle-Antrim;16-14;16-14

Northern;12-18;12-18

Shippensburg;10-20;10-20

James Buchanan;0-30;0-30

Girls Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Camp Hill;4-0;4-0

Cumberland Valley;13-3;13-3

Central Dauphin;13-5;13-5

State College;5-4;5-4

Chambersburg;8-10;8-10

Red Land;1-4;1-4

Hershey;0-18;0-18

End of regular season

Friday, Oct. 9

District 3 at Briarwood Golf Club, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

District 3 at Briarwood Golf Club, 10 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Angela I. Zimmerman
Obituaries

Angela I. Zimmerman

Angela I. Zimmerman, 52, of Shippensburg, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Services will be private. For a complete obituary visit www.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News