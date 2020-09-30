Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Sept. 30

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Altoona;1-0;1-0
State College;1-0;1-0
Chambersburg;1-1;1-1
Central Dauphin;0-0;0-1
Cumberland Valley;0-0;0-0
Mifflin County;0-1;0-1
Cedar Cliff;0-1;0-1
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Palmyra;1-0;2-0
Lower Dauphin;1-0;1-0
Red Land;0-1;1-1
Carlisle;0-1;0-1
Hershey;1-0;1-0
Mechanicsburg;0-1;0-1
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Trinity;1-0;1-0
Boiling Springs;0-1;0-2
Steel-High;0-0;0-1
Bishop McDevitt;1-0;1-0
Harrisburg;0-0;0-0
Middletown;0-0;0-1
Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0
CD East;0-1;0-1
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Northern;2-0;2-1
Greencastle-Antrim;1-0;2-0
James Buchanan;1-0;1-0
Waynesboro;0-0;0-0
Big Spring;0-1;0-1
Shippensburg;0-1;0-1
West Perry;0-2;0-2
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Middletown 3, Elco 0
State College 3, Chambersburg 0
Palmyra 3, Red Land 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30
No events scheduled.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Steel-High at Bishop McDevitt, 4:45
Red Land at Hershey, 5
Palmyra at Lower Dauphin, 5
Covenant Christian at CD East, 5:30
Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff, 6
Chambersburg at Central Dauphin, 6
Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 6
West Perry at Big Spring, 6:15
Middletown at Boiling Springs, 6:15
Northern at James Buchanan, 6:15
State College at Altoona, 6:30
Mechanicsburg at Carlisle, 6:30
In this Series
Local sports results, standings and schedule for Sept. 30
-
Mid-Penn Boys Soccer results, standings and schedule for Sept. 30
-
Mid-Penn Girls Soccer results, standings and schedule for Sept. 30
-
Mid-Penn Cross Country results, standings and schedule for Sept. 30
- 7 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!