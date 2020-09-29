Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Sept. 29

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Altoona;0-0;0-0
Cedar Cliff;0-0;0-0
Central Dauphin;0-0;0-0
Chambersburg;0-0;0-0
Cumberland Valley;0-0;0-0
Mifflin County;0-0;0-0
State College;0-0;0-0
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Carlisle;0-0;0-0
Hershey;0-0;0-0
Lower Dauphin;0-0;0-0
Mechanicsburg;0-0;0-0
Palmyra;0-0;1-0
Red Land;0-0;0-0
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Bishop McDevitt;0-0;0-0
Boiling Springs;0-0;0-1
CD East;0-0;0-0
Harrisburg;0-0;0-0
Middletown;0-0;0-0
Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0
Steel-High;0-0;0-0
Trinity;0-0;0-0
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Northern;1-0;1-1
Big Spring;0-0;0-0
Greencastle-Antrim;0-0;1-0
James Buchanan;0-0;0-0
Waynesboro;0-0;0-0
West Perry;0-0;0-0
Shippensburg;0-1;0-1
Monday, Sept. 28
West Perry at James Buchanan, 6:15 (no report)
Steel-High at Red Land, 6:30 (no report)
Middletown at Trinity, 6:30 (no report)
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Middletown at Elco, 5
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 5
Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 5:30
Altoona at Cedar Cliff, 6
State College at Chambersburg, 6
Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 6
Bishop McDevitt at Boiling Springs, 6:15
Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 6:15
Hershey at Carlisle, 6:30
Trinity at CD East, 6:30
Red Land at Palmyra, 6:45
West Perry at Northern, 7
Wednesday, Sept. 30
No events scheduled.
