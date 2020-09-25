Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Sept. 25

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Altoona;0-0;0-0
Cedar Cliff;0-0;0-0
Central Dauphin;0-0;0-0
Chambersburg;0-0;0-0
Cumberland Valley;0-0;0-0
Mifflin County;0-0;0-0
State College;0-0;0-0
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Carlisle;0-0;0-0
Hershey;0-0;0-0
Lower Dauphin;0-0;0-0
Mechanicsburg;0-0;0-0
Palmyra;0-0;0-0
Red Land;0-0;0-0
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Bishop McDevitt;0-0;0-0
Boiling Springs;0-0;0-0
CD East;0-0;0-0
Harrisburg;0-0;0-0
Middletown;0-0;0-0
Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0
Steel-High;0-0;0-0
Trinity;0-0;0-0
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Big Spring;0-0;0-0
Greencastle-Antrim;0-0;0-0
James Buchanan;0-0;0-0
Northern;0-0;0-0
Shippensburg;0-0;0-0
Waynesboro;0-0;0-0
West Perry;0-0;0-0
Friday, Sept. 25
No events scheduled.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Northern at Shippensburg, 11:30 a.m.
Cumberland Valley Tournament, 8 a.m.
Cumberland Valley, State College
Bellwood Antis Invitational, 9 a.m.
Altoona
