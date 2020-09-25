 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Sept. 25
Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball

Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Sept. 25

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Altoona;0-0;0-0

Cedar Cliff;0-0;0-0

Central Dauphin;0-0;0-0

Chambersburg;0-0;0-0

Cumberland Valley;0-0;0-0

Mifflin County;0-0;0-0

State College;0-0;0-0

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Carlisle;0-0;0-0

Hershey;0-0;0-0

Lower Dauphin;0-0;0-0

Mechanicsburg;0-0;0-0

Palmyra;0-0;0-0

Red Land;0-0;0-0

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Bishop McDevitt;0-0;0-0

Boiling Springs;0-0;0-0

CD East;0-0;0-0

Harrisburg;0-0;0-0

Middletown;0-0;0-0

Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0

Steel-High;0-0;0-0

Trinity;0-0;0-0

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Big Spring;0-0;0-0

Greencastle-Antrim;0-0;0-0

James Buchanan;0-0;0-0

Northern;0-0;0-0

Shippensburg;0-0;0-0

Waynesboro;0-0;0-0

West Perry;0-0;0-0

Friday, Sept. 25

No events scheduled.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Northern at Shippensburg, 11:30 a.m.

Cumberland Valley Tournament, 8 a.m.

Cumberland Valley, State College

Bellwood Antis Invitational, 9 a.m.

Altoona

