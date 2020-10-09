Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Oct. 9

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
State College;3-0;3-0
Cumberland Valley;2-1;2-1
Central Dauphin;2-1;2-2
Chambersburg;3-2;3-2
Altoona;1-3;1-3
Mifflin County;0-1;0-2
Cedar Cliff;0-3;0-3
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Palmyra;3-0;4-0
Hershey;3-1;3-1
Lower Dauphin;2-1;2-2
Red Land;1-2;2-2
Carlisle;1-2;1-2
Mechanicsburg;0-4;1-4
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Trinity;3-0;3-0
CD East;3-1;3-2
Bishop McDevitt;1-1;1-1
Middletown;2-2;2-3
Steel-High;0-2;0-3
Boiling Springs;0-3;0-5
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
James Buchanan;5-0;5-0
Waynesboro;2-0;3-0
Northern;4-1;5-2
Greencastle-Antrim;1-3;2-3
Shippensburg;1-2;1-2
Big Spring;1-4;1-4
West Perry;0-4;0-4
Thursday, Oct. 8
Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 5 (ppd. TBD)
State College at Mifflin County, 6 (no report)
Carlisle at Palmyra, 6:45 (ppd. 10/24)
West Perry at Waynesboro, 7 (ppd. 10/9)
Friday, Oct. 9
West Perry at Waynesboro, 6
Saturday, Oct. 10
No events scheduled.
