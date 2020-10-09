 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Oct. 9
Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Oct. 9

From the Local sports results, standings and schedule for Oct. 9 series
Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

State College;3-0;3-0

Cumberland Valley;2-1;2-1

Central Dauphin;2-1;2-2

Chambersburg;3-2;3-2

Altoona;1-3;1-3

Mifflin County;0-1;0-2

Cedar Cliff;0-3;0-3

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Palmyra;3-0;4-0

Hershey;3-1;3-1

Lower Dauphin;2-1;2-2

Red Land;1-2;2-2

Carlisle;1-2;1-2

Mechanicsburg;0-4;1-4

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Trinity;3-0;3-0

CD East;3-1;3-2

Bishop McDevitt;1-1;1-1

Middletown;2-2;2-3

Steel-High;0-2;0-3

Boiling Springs;0-3;0-5

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

James Buchanan;5-0;5-0

Waynesboro;2-0;3-0

Northern;4-1;5-2

Greencastle-Antrim;1-3;2-3

Shippensburg;1-2;1-2

Big Spring;1-4;1-4

West Perry;0-4;0-4

Thursday, Oct. 8

Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 5 (ppd. TBD)

State College at Mifflin County, 6 (no report)

Carlisle at Palmyra, 6:45 (ppd. 10/24)

West Perry at Waynesboro, 7 (ppd. 10/9)

Friday, Oct. 9

West Perry at Waynesboro, 6

Saturday, Oct. 10

No events scheduled.

