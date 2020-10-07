Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Oct. 7

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
State College;3-0;3-0
Cumberland Valley;2-1;2-1
Chambersburg;2-2;2-2
Central Dauphin;1-1;1-2
Altoona;1-2;1-2
Mifflin County;0-1;0-2
Cedar Cliff;0-2;0-2
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Palmyra;3-0;4-0
Hershey;2-1;2-1
Lower Dauphin;2-1;2-2
Red Land;1-2;2-2
Carlisle;1-2;1-2
Mechanicsburg;0-3;0-3
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Trinity;2-0;2-0
Bishop McDevitt;1-0;1-0
CD East;2-1;2-1
Middletown;2-1;2-2
Steel-High;0-2;0-3
Boiling Springs;0-3;0-5
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
James Buchanan;4-0;4-0
Waynesboro;2-0;3-0
Northern;3-1;4-2
Greencastle-Antrim;1-2;2-2
Shippensburg;1-2;1-2
Big Spring;1-3;1-3
West Perry;0-4;0-4
Tuesday, Oct. 6
James Buchanan 3, Greencastle-Antrim 0
Altoona at Mifflin County (ppd)
Middletown 3, Steel-High 0
CD East 3, Boiling Springs 2
Palmyra 3, Mechanicsburg 0
Shippensburg 3, West Perry 0
Red Land 3, Carlisle 1
State College 3, Cumberland Valley 0
Lower Dauphin 3, Hershey 0
Waynesboro 3, Big Spring 0
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Mechanicsburg at CD East, 6:30
