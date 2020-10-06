 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Oct. 6
Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

State College;2-0;2-0

Cumberland Valley;2-0;2-0

Chambersburg;2-2;2-2

Central Dauphin;1-1;1-2

Altoona;1-2;1-2

Mifflin County;0-1;0-2

Cedar Cliff;0-2;0-2

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Palmyra;2-0;3-0

Hershey;2-0;2-0

Lower Dauphin;1-1;1-2

Carlisle;1-1;1-1

Red Land;0-2;1-2

Mechanicsburg;0-2;0-2

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Trinity;2-0;2-0

Bishop McDevitt;1-0;1-0

CD East;1-1;1-1

Middletown;1-1;1-2

Steel-High;0-1;0-2

Boiling Springs;0-2;0-4

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

James Buchanan;3-0;3-0

Greencastle-Antrim;1-0;2-0

Northern;3-1;4-2

Big Spring;1-2;1-2

Waynesboro;0-0;1-0

Shippensburg;0-2;0-2

West Perry;0-3;0-3

Monday, Oct. 5

Greencastle-Antrim at Waynesboro, 7 (no report)

Tuesday, Oct. 6

James Buchanan at Greencastle-Antrim, 6

Altoona at Mifflin County, 6

Middletown at Steel-High, 6

CD East at Boiling Springs, 6:15

Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 6:15

Shippensburg at West Perry, 6:15

Carlisle at Red Land, 6:30

Cumberland Valley at State College, 6:30

Lower Dauphin at Hershey, 7

Big Spring at Waynesboro, 7

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Mechanicsburg at CD East, 6:30

