Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Oct. 6

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
State College;2-0;2-0
Cumberland Valley;2-0;2-0
Chambersburg;2-2;2-2
Central Dauphin;1-1;1-2
Altoona;1-2;1-2
Mifflin County;0-1;0-2
Cedar Cliff;0-2;0-2
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Palmyra;2-0;3-0
Hershey;2-0;2-0
Lower Dauphin;1-1;1-2
Carlisle;1-1;1-1
Red Land;0-2;1-2
Mechanicsburg;0-2;0-2
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Trinity;2-0;2-0
Bishop McDevitt;1-0;1-0
CD East;1-1;1-1
Middletown;1-1;1-2
Steel-High;0-1;0-2
Boiling Springs;0-2;0-4
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
James Buchanan;3-0;3-0
Greencastle-Antrim;1-0;2-0
Northern;3-1;4-2
Big Spring;1-2;1-2
Waynesboro;0-0;1-0
Shippensburg;0-2;0-2
West Perry;0-3;0-3
Monday, Oct. 5
Greencastle-Antrim at Waynesboro, 7 (no report)
Tuesday, Oct. 6
James Buchanan at Greencastle-Antrim, 6
Altoona at Mifflin County, 6
Middletown at Steel-High, 6
CD East at Boiling Springs, 6:15
Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 6:15
Shippensburg at West Perry, 6:15
Carlisle at Red Land, 6:30
Cumberland Valley at State College, 6:30
Lower Dauphin at Hershey, 7
Big Spring at Waynesboro, 7
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Mechanicsburg at CD East, 6:30
