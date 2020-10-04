 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Oct. 4
Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Oct. 4

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

State College;2-0;2-0

Central Dauphin;1-0;1-1

Cumberland Valley;1-0;1-0

Altoona;1-1;1-1

Chambersburg;1-2;1-2

Mifflin County;0-1;0-2

Cedar Cliff;0-2;0-2

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Palmyra;2-0;3-0

Hershey;2-0;2-0

Lower Dauphin;1-1;1-1

Carlisle;1-1;1-1

Red Land;0-2;1-2

Mechanicsburg;0-2;0-2

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Trinity;1-0;1-0

Bishop McDevitt;1-0;1-0

Middletown;1-0;1-1

Steel-High;0-0;0-1

CD East;0-1;0-1

Boiling Springs;0-2;0-4

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

James Buchanan;2-0;2-0

Greencastle-Antrim;1-0;2-0

Northern;2-1;3-2

Big Spring;1-1;1-1

Waynesboro;0-0;0-0

Shippensburg;0-1;0-1

West Perry;0-3;0-3

Thursday, Oct. 1

Covenant Christian at CD East, 5:30 (no report)

Friday, Oct. 2

Lower Dauphin at Waynesboro, 7 (no report)

Saturday, Oct. 3

Carlisle 3, Big Spring 2

Northern 3, Boiling Springs 0

Upper Dauphin 3, Mifflin County 2

State College Invitational, 8 a.m.

State College

Monday, Oct. 5

CD East at Middletown, 4

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 5:30

Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 6

Trinity at Steel-High, 6

James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 6:15

Altoona at Chambersburg, 6:30

Big Spring at Northern, 6:30

Greencastle-Antrim at Waynesboro, 7

Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 6

