Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Oct. 4

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
State College;2-0;2-0
Central Dauphin;1-0;1-1
Cumberland Valley;1-0;1-0
Altoona;1-1;1-1
Chambersburg;1-2;1-2
Mifflin County;0-1;0-2
Cedar Cliff;0-2;0-2
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Palmyra;2-0;3-0
Hershey;2-0;2-0
Lower Dauphin;1-1;1-1
Carlisle;1-1;1-1
Red Land;0-2;1-2
Mechanicsburg;0-2;0-2
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Trinity;1-0;1-0
Bishop McDevitt;1-0;1-0
Middletown;1-0;1-1
Steel-High;0-0;0-1
CD East;0-1;0-1
Boiling Springs;0-2;0-4
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
James Buchanan;2-0;2-0
Greencastle-Antrim;1-0;2-0
Northern;2-1;3-2
Big Spring;1-1;1-1
Waynesboro;0-0;0-0
Shippensburg;0-1;0-1
West Perry;0-3;0-3
Thursday, Oct. 1
Covenant Christian at CD East, 5:30 (no report)
Friday, Oct. 2
Lower Dauphin at Waynesboro, 7 (no report)
Saturday, Oct. 3
Carlisle 3, Big Spring 2
Northern 3, Boiling Springs 0
Upper Dauphin 3, Mifflin County 2
State College Invitational, 8 a.m.
State College
Monday, Oct. 5
CD East at Middletown, 4
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 5:30
Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 6
Trinity at Steel-High, 6
James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 6:15
Altoona at Chambersburg, 6:30
Big Spring at Northern, 6:30
Greencastle-Antrim at Waynesboro, 7
Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 6
