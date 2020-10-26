Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Oct. 26-31

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
State College;3-0;3-0
Cumberland Valley;8-1;9-1
Central Dauphin;4-2;5-3
Chambersburg;4-3;4-3
Cedar Cliff;2-5;2-5
Altoona;1-5;2-6
Mifflin County;0-5;0-7
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Hershey;6-2;6-2
Palmyra;5-2;6-3
Lower Dauphin;4-3;6-3
Red Land;2-4;4-5
Carlisle;2-5;3-6
Mechanicsburg;1-6;2-8
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Trinity;5-0;7-0
Harrisburg;1-0;1-1
CD East;4-1;5-5
Middletown;3-2;4-3
Bishop McDevitt;2-4;2-4
Boiling Springs;2-4;3-7
Steel-High;0-6;0-8
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
James Buchanan;7-1;8-1
Greencastle-Antrim;7-2;8-2
Waynesboro;6-1;7-2
Northern;5-5;7-6
Big Spring;2-6;5-7
West Perry;1-7;1-8
Shippensburg;1-7;1-8
Monday, Oct. 26
Shippensburg at Mechanicsburg, 6
Big Spring at James Buchanan, 6:15
Greencastle-Antrim at West Perry, 6:15
Trinity at Boiling Springs, 6:30
Altoona at Forest Hills, 6:30
Waynesboro at Northern, 6:30
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 6
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 6
Waynesboro at Greencastle-Antrim, 6
Northern at Big Spring, 6:15
Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 6:15
Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, 6:15
Chambersburg at Altoona, 6:30
Middletown at CD East, 6:30
Hershey at Red Land, 6:30
Steel-High at Trinity, 6:30
Lower Dauphin at Palmyra, 6:45
Wednesday, Oct. 28
State College at Cedar Cliff, 6
Chambersburg at Shippensburg, 6:15
Middletown at Trinity, 6:30
West Perry at East Juniata, 7
Thursday, Oct. 29
Steel-High at Middletown, 4
Hershey at Lower Dauphin, 5
State College at Cumberland Valley, 5:30
Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 6
Waynesboro at Big Spring, 6:15
Greencastle-Antrim at James Buchanan, 6:15
West Perry at Shippensburg, 6:15
Mifflin County at Altoona, 6:30
Red Land at Carlisle, 6:30
Boiling Springs at CD East, 6:30
Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 6:45
Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7
Saturday, Oct. 31
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 11 a.m.
In this Series
Local sports results, standings and schedule for Oct. 26-31
-
PIAA Class 2A Individual Golf Championships results for Oct. 19
-
PIAA Class 3A Individual Golf Championships results for Oct. 20
-
District 3 Girls Tennis Championships brackets and results for Oct. 19-24
- 8 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!