Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Oct. 26-31
agate
Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Oct. 26-31

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

State College;3-0;3-0

Cumberland Valley;8-1;9-1

Central Dauphin;4-2;5-3

Chambersburg;4-3;4-3

Cedar Cliff;2-5;2-5

Altoona;1-5;2-6

Mifflin County;0-5;0-7

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Hershey;6-2;6-2

Palmyra;5-2;6-3

Lower Dauphin;4-3;6-3

Red Land;2-4;4-5

Carlisle;2-5;3-6

Mechanicsburg;1-6;2-8

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Trinity;5-0;7-0

Harrisburg;1-0;1-1

CD East;4-1;5-5

Middletown;3-2;4-3

Bishop McDevitt;2-4;2-4

Boiling Springs;2-4;3-7

Steel-High;0-6;0-8

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

James Buchanan;7-1;8-1

Greencastle-Antrim;7-2;8-2

Waynesboro;6-1;7-2

Northern;5-5;7-6

Big Spring;2-6;5-7

West Perry;1-7;1-8

Shippensburg;1-7;1-8

Monday, Oct. 26

Shippensburg at Mechanicsburg, 6

Big Spring at James Buchanan, 6:15

Greencastle-Antrim at West Perry, 6:15

Trinity at Boiling Springs, 6:30

Altoona at Forest Hills, 6:30

Waynesboro at Northern, 6:30

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 6

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 6

Waynesboro at Greencastle-Antrim, 6

Northern at Big Spring, 6:15

Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 6:15

Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, 6:15

Chambersburg at Altoona, 6:30

Middletown at CD East, 6:30

Hershey at Red Land, 6:30

Steel-High at Trinity, 6:30

Lower Dauphin at Palmyra, 6:45

Wednesday, Oct. 28

State College at Cedar Cliff, 6

Chambersburg at Shippensburg, 6:15

Middletown at Trinity, 6:30

West Perry at East Juniata, 7

Thursday, Oct. 29

Steel-High at Middletown, 4

Hershey at Lower Dauphin, 5

State College at Cumberland Valley, 5:30

Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 6

Waynesboro at Big Spring, 6:15

Greencastle-Antrim at James Buchanan, 6:15

West Perry at Shippensburg, 6:15

Mifflin County at Altoona, 6:30

Red Land at Carlisle, 6:30

Boiling Springs at CD East, 6:30

Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 6:45

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7

Saturday, Oct. 31

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 11 a.m.

