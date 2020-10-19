Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Oct. 19-24

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
State College;3-0;3-0
Cumberland Valley;5-1;6-1
Central Dauphin;4-1;4-2
Chambersburg;3-3;3-3
Cedar Cliff;1-4;1-4
Altoona;1-4;1-5
Mifflin County;0-3;0-4
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Palmyra;4-0;5-1
Hershey;3-2;3-2
Carlisle;2-2;3-3
Lower Dauphin;3-2;3-3
Red Land;1-4;2-5
Mechanicsburg;1-4;2-5
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Trinity;5-0;6-0
CD East;4-1;5-3
Middletown;3-2;4-3
Bishop McDevitt;1-3;1-3
Boiling Springs;1-4;2-6
Steel-High;0-4;0-6
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Waynesboro;6-1;7-2
James Buchanan;6-1;6-1
Greencastle-Antrim;4-2;5-2
Northern;4-3;6-4
Big Spring;1-5;3-6
West Perry;1-5;1-6
Shippensburg;1-6;1-6
Monday, Oct. 19
Mechanicsburg at Trinity, 5:30
Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 6
Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 6:15
CD East at Red Land, 6:30
Mifflin County at Central Mountain, 7
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 6
Cedar Cliff at Altoona, 6
Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 6:15
Northern at West Perry, 6:15
Middletown at Red Land, 6:30
CD East at Trinity, 6:30
Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 7
Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 7
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Shippensburg at Lower Dauphin, 5
Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 6
Carlisle at Lower Dauphin, 6:30
Central Mountain at Altoona, 6:30
Thursday, Oct. 22
Boiling Springs at Middletown, 4
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 5:30
Central Dauphin at Chambersburg, 6
Central Mountain at Mifflin County, 6
Bishop McDevitt at Steel-High, 6
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 6
Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 6:15
Big Spring at West Perry, 6:15
Palmyra at Red Land, 6:30
Altoona at State College, 6:30
James Buchanan at Northern, 6:30
Carlisle at Hershey, 7
Friday, Oct. 23
James Buchanan at Waynesboro, 7
Saturday, Oct. 24
Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg, 11 a.m.
Penns Valley at Mifflin County, 11:15 a.m.
Carlisle at Palmyra, 12:15
Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 12:30
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 2
In this Series
Local sports results, standings and schedule for Oct. 19-24
-
District 3 Girls Tennis Championships brackets and results for Oct. 19-24
-
Mid-Penn Football results, standings and schedule for Oct. 19-24
-
Mid-Penn Boys Soccer results, standings and schedule for Oct. 19-24
- 7 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!