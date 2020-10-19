 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Oct. 19-24
Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball

Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Oct. 19-24

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

State College;3-0;3-0

Cumberland Valley;5-1;6-1

Central Dauphin;4-1;4-2

Chambersburg;3-3;3-3

Cedar Cliff;1-4;1-4

Altoona;1-4;1-5

Mifflin County;0-3;0-4

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Palmyra;4-0;5-1

Hershey;3-2;3-2

Carlisle;2-2;3-3

Lower Dauphin;3-2;3-3

Red Land;1-4;2-5

Mechanicsburg;1-4;2-5

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Trinity;5-0;6-0

CD East;4-1;5-3

Middletown;3-2;4-3

Bishop McDevitt;1-3;1-3

Boiling Springs;1-4;2-6

Steel-High;0-4;0-6

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Waynesboro;6-1;7-2

James Buchanan;6-1;6-1

Greencastle-Antrim;4-2;5-2

Northern;4-3;6-4

Big Spring;1-5;3-6

West Perry;1-5;1-6

Shippensburg;1-6;1-6

Monday, Oct. 19

Mechanicsburg at Trinity, 5:30

Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 6

Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 6:15

CD East at Red Land, 6:30

Mifflin County at Central Mountain, 7

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 6

Cedar Cliff at Altoona, 6

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 6:15

Northern at West Perry, 6:15

Middletown at Red Land, 6:30

CD East at Trinity, 6:30

Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 7

Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 7

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Shippensburg at Lower Dauphin, 5

Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 6

Carlisle at Lower Dauphin, 6:30

Central Mountain at Altoona, 6:30

Thursday, Oct. 22

Boiling Springs at Middletown, 4

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 5:30

Central Dauphin at Chambersburg, 6

Central Mountain at Mifflin County, 6

Bishop McDevitt at Steel-High, 6

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 6

Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 6:15

Big Spring at West Perry, 6:15

Palmyra at Red Land, 6:30

Altoona at State College, 6:30

James Buchanan at Northern, 6:30

Carlisle at Hershey, 7

Friday, Oct. 23

James Buchanan at Waynesboro, 7

Saturday, Oct. 24

Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg, 11 a.m.

Penns Valley at Mifflin County, 11:15 a.m.

Carlisle at Palmyra, 12:15

Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 12:30

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 2

