Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Oct. 12-17

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
State College;3-0;3-0
Cumberland Valley;3-1;3-1
Central Dauphin;3-1;3-2
Chambersburg;2-2;2-2
Altoona;1-3;1-3
Mifflin County;0-1;0-2
Cedar Cliff;0-4;0-4
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Palmyra;3-0;4-0
Hershey;3-1;3-1
Lower Dauphin;2-1;2-2
Carlisle;1-2;2-2
Red Land;1-2;2-2
Mechanicsburg;0-4;1-5
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Trinity;3-0;3-0
CD East;3-1;4-2
Bishop McDevitt;1-1;1-1
Middletown;2-2;3-2
Steel-High;0-2;0-3
Boiling Springs;0-3;0-5
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
James Buchanan;5-0;5-0
Waynesboro;4-0;5-0
Greencastle-Antrim;3-2;4-2
Northern;3-2;4-3
Shippensburg;1-4;1-4
West Perry;1-4;1-4
Big Spring;0-5;1-6
Monday, Oct. 12
Northern at Middletown, 5
Big Spring 3, Mechanicsburg 0
Boiling Springs at West Perry, 6:15
Northern Lebanon at CD East, 6:30
Trinity at Palmyra, 6:45
Tuesday, Oct. 13
State College at Cedar Cliff, 6
West Perry at Greencastle-Antrim, 6
Steel-High at Boiling Springs, 6:15
Waynesboro at James Buchanan, 6:15
Lower Dauphin at Carlisle, 6:30
Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 6:30
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 6:30
Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 6:30
Palmyra at Hershey, 7
Shippensburg at Northern, 7
Altoona at Hollidaysburg, 7:30
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Mifflin County at Central Dauphin, 6
Red Land at Big Spring, 6:15
Thursday, Oct. 15
Chambersburg at Mifflin County, 6
Shippensburg at Big Spring, 6:15
James Buchanan at West Perry, 6:15
Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 6:30
Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 6:30
Central Dauphin at State College, 6:30
CD East at Steel-High, 6:30
Boiling Springs at Trinity, 6:30
Middletown at Bishop McDevitt, 7
Northern at Waynesboro, 7
Saturday, Oct. 17
Waynesboro at Cumberland Valley, 5:15
