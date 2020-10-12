 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball results, standings and schedule for Oct. 12-17
Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball

From the Local sports results, standings and schedule for Oct. 12-17 series
Volleyball.jpg

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

State College;3-0;3-0

Cumberland Valley;3-1;3-1

Central Dauphin;3-1;3-2

Chambersburg;2-2;2-2

Altoona;1-3;1-3

Mifflin County;0-1;0-2

Cedar Cliff;0-4;0-4

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Palmyra;3-0;4-0

Hershey;3-1;3-1

Lower Dauphin;2-1;2-2

Carlisle;1-2;2-2

Red Land;1-2;2-2

Mechanicsburg;0-4;1-5

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Trinity;3-0;3-0

CD East;3-1;4-2

Bishop McDevitt;1-1;1-1

Middletown;2-2;3-2

Steel-High;0-2;0-3

Boiling Springs;0-3;0-5

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

James Buchanan;5-0;5-0

Waynesboro;4-0;5-0

Greencastle-Antrim;3-2;4-2

Northern;3-2;4-3

Shippensburg;1-4;1-4

West Perry;1-4;1-4

Big Spring;0-5;1-6

Monday, Oct. 12

Northern at Middletown, 5

Big Spring 3, Mechanicsburg 0

Boiling Springs at West Perry, 6:15

Northern Lebanon at CD East, 6:30

Trinity at Palmyra, 6:45

Tuesday, Oct. 13

State College at Cedar Cliff, 6

West Perry at Greencastle-Antrim, 6

Steel-High at Boiling Springs, 6:15

Waynesboro at James Buchanan, 6:15

Lower Dauphin at Carlisle, 6:30

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 6:30

Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 6:30

Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 6:30

Palmyra at Hershey, 7

Shippensburg at Northern, 7

Altoona at Hollidaysburg, 7:30

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Mifflin County at Central Dauphin, 6

Red Land at Big Spring, 6:15

Thursday, Oct. 15

Chambersburg at Mifflin County, 6

Shippensburg at Big Spring, 6:15

James Buchanan at West Perry, 6:15

Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 6:30

Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 6:30

Central Dauphin at State College, 6:30

CD East at Steel-High, 6:30

Boiling Springs at Trinity, 6:30

Middletown at Bishop McDevitt, 7

Northern at Waynesboro, 7

Saturday, Oct. 17

Waynesboro at Cumberland Valley, 5:15

