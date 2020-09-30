Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Sept. 30

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Cumberland Valley;2-0;6-1
State College;1-0;5-0
Central Dauphin;1-0;5-2
Carlisle;1-2;3-2
Chambersburg;1-3;3-7
Mifflin County;0-2;2-8
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Hershey;5-0;8-0
Palmyra;6-1;7-3
Northern;3-2;6-3
Lower Dauphin;3-2;5-4
Cedar Cliff;2-3;4-5
Mechanicsburg;2-4;2-8
CD East;0-4;0-7
Red Land;0-5;0-8
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
East Pennsboro;7-0;7-0
Trinity;7-1;7-1
Camp Hill;6-3;6-3
Bishop McDevitt;5-4;5-4
Middletown;3-5;5-5
James Buchanan;1-8;1-8
Susquehanna Twp.;0-8;0-8
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Palmyra 5, Chambersburg 0
Cumberland Valley 5, Red Land 0
Bishop McDevitt 4, James Buchanan 1
CD East at Lower Dauphin, 4
Carlisle 3, Mechanicsburg 2
East Pennsboro at Middletown, 4
Central Dauphin at Mifflin County, 4
Chambersburg at State College, 4
Camp Hill 5, Susquehanna Twp. 0
Thursday, Oct. 1
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 3:30
Lower Dauphin at Carlisle, 4
Mifflin County at CD East, 4
Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 4
State College at Central Dauphin, 4
Cumberland Valley at Northern, 4
Hershey at Red Land, 4
Bishop McDevitt at Susquehanna Twp., 4
Middletown at Trinity, 4
