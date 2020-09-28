Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Cumberland Valley;2-0;5-1
State College;1-0;4-0
Central Dauphin;1-0;5-2
Carlisle;1-2;2-2
Chambersburg;1-2;3-6
Mifflin County;0-2;1-8
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Hershey;5-0;8-0
Palmyra;3-1;4-3
Lower Dauphin;3-1;5-2
Northern;2-2;5-3
Cedar Cliff;2-3;4-5
Mechanicsburg;2-3;2-6
Red Land;0-4;0-5
CD East;0-4;0-7
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
East Pennsboro;6-0;6-0
Trinity;5-1;5-1
Camp Hill;5-3;5-3
Bishop McDevitt;4-3;4-3
Middletown;3-5;5-5
James Buchanan;1-5;1-5
Susquehanna Twp.;0-7;0-7
Friday, Sept. 25
Trinity at James Buchanan, 4 (no report)
Palmyra at Red Land, 4 (no report)
Lower Dauphin at State College, 4 (no report)
Monday, Sept. 28
Camp Hill 4, Middletown 1
Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 4
Chambersburg 3, Carlisle 2
Hershey 5, Cedar Cliff 0
Mechanicsburg at Chambersburg, 4
James Buchanan at East Pennsboro, 4
Lower Dauphin at Northern, 4
Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 4
Mifflin County at Red Land, 4
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Carlisle at CD East, 4
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 4
In this Series
Local sports results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28
-
Mid-Penn Football results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28
-
Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28
-
Mid-Penn Boys Soccer results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28
- 8 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!