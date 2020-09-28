 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28
agate
Mid-Penn Girls Tennis

Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28

From the Local sports results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28 series

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Cumberland Valley;2-0;5-1

State College;1-0;4-0

Central Dauphin;1-0;5-2

Carlisle;1-2;2-2

Chambersburg;1-2;3-6

Mifflin County;0-2;1-8

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Hershey;5-0;8-0

Palmyra;3-1;4-3

Lower Dauphin;3-1;5-2

Northern;2-2;5-3

Cedar Cliff;2-3;4-5

Mechanicsburg;2-3;2-6

Red Land;0-4;0-5

CD East;0-4;0-7

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

East Pennsboro;6-0;6-0

Trinity;5-1;5-1

Camp Hill;5-3;5-3

Bishop McDevitt;4-3;4-3

Middletown;3-5;5-5

James Buchanan;1-5;1-5

Susquehanna Twp.;0-7;0-7

Friday, Sept. 25

Trinity at James Buchanan, 4 (no report)

Palmyra at Red Land, 4 (no report)

Lower Dauphin at State College, 4 (no report)

Monday, Sept. 28

Camp Hill 4, Middletown 1

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 4

Chambersburg 3, Carlisle 2

Hershey 5, Cedar Cliff 0

Mechanicsburg at Chambersburg, 4

James Buchanan at East Pennsboro, 4

Lower Dauphin at Northern, 4

Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 4

Mifflin County at Red Land, 4

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Carlisle at CD East, 4

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 4

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News