Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Oct. 6

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Cumberland Valley;2-0;7-2
State College;1-0;5-1
Central Dauphin;1-1;6-3
Carlisle;1-2;4-4
Chambersburg;1-3;4-7
Mifflin County;0-3;3-8
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Hershey;6-0;10-0
Palmyra;8-1;10-3
Lower Dauphin;4-2;7-5
Northern;4-2;8-4
Cedar Cliff;3-4;5-6
Mechanicsburg;2-5;2-10
Red Land;1-6;1-10
CD East;0-7;0-10
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
East Pennsboro;11-0;11-0
Trinity;10-1;10-1
Camp Hill;7-5;7-5
Bishop McDevitt;6-5;6-5
Middletown;4-7;6-7
James Buchanan;1-10;1-10
Susquehanna Twp.;0-11;0-11
Monday, Oct. 5
Hershey at Mifflin County, 4 (no report)
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Middletown at Bishop McDevitt, 4
Mifflin County at Chambersburg, 4
Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley, 4
Lower Dauphin at Hershey, 4
Cedar Cliff at Northern, 4
Central Dauphin at Palmyra, 4
Carlisle at Red Land, 4
James Buchanan at Susquehanna Twp., 4
East Pennsboro at Trinity, 4
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 4
