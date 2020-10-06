 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Oct. 6
Mid-Penn Girls Tennis

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Cumberland Valley;2-0;7-2

State College;1-0;5-1

Central Dauphin;1-1;6-3

Carlisle;1-2;4-4

Chambersburg;1-3;4-7

Mifflin County;0-3;3-8

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Hershey;6-0;10-0

Palmyra;8-1;10-3

Lower Dauphin;4-2;7-5

Northern;4-2;8-4

Cedar Cliff;3-4;5-6

Mechanicsburg;2-5;2-10

Red Land;1-6;1-10

CD East;0-7;0-10

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

East Pennsboro;11-0;11-0

Trinity;10-1;10-1

Camp Hill;7-5;7-5

Bishop McDevitt;6-5;6-5

Middletown;4-7;6-7

James Buchanan;1-10;1-10

Susquehanna Twp.;0-11;0-11

Monday, Oct. 5

Hershey at Mifflin County, 4 (no report)

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Middletown at Bishop McDevitt, 4

Mifflin County at Chambersburg, 4

Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley, 4

Lower Dauphin at Hershey, 4

Cedar Cliff at Northern, 4

Central Dauphin at Palmyra, 4

Carlisle at Red Land, 4

James Buchanan at Susquehanna Twp., 4

East Pennsboro at Trinity, 4

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 4 

