Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Oct. 5
agate
Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Cumberland Valley;2-0;6-2

State College;1-0;5-1

Central Dauphin;1-1;6-3

Carlisle;1-2;3-4

Chambersburg;1-3;4-7

Mifflin County;0-3;3-8

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Hershey;6-0;10-0

Palmyra;7-1;9-3

Lower Dauphin;4-2;7-4

Northern;4-2;8-3

Cedar Cliff;3-3;5-5

Mechanicsburg;2-5;2-10

CD East;0-6;0-9

Red Land;0-6;0-10

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

East Pennsboro;10-0;10-0

Trinity;9-1;9-1

Camp Hill;7-4;7-4

Bishop McDevitt;6-5;6-5

Middletown;3-7;5-7

James Buchanan;1-9;1-9

Susquehanna Twp.;0-10;0-10

Friday, Oct. 2

East Pennsboro 5, Bishop McDevitt 0

Hershey 5, State College 0

Central Dauphin 5, Red Land 0

Trinity 5, Susquehanna Twp. 0

Saturday, Oct. 3

Palmyra 3, Carlisle 2

Monday, Oct. 5

Trinity at Camp Hill, 3:30

Northern at Carlisle, 4

Red Land at CD East, 4

Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 4

Susquehanna Twp. at East Pennsboro, 4

Middletown at James Buchanan, 4

Cumberland Valley at Lower Dauphin, 4

Hershey at Mifflin County, 4

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Middletown at Bishop McDevitt, 4

Mifflin County at Chambersburg, 4

Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley, 4

Lower Dauphin at Hershey, 4

Cedar Cliff at Northern, 4

Central Dauphin at Palmyra, 4

Carlisle at Red Land, 4

James Buchanan at Susquehanna Twp., 4

East Pennsboro at Trinity, 4

Tags

