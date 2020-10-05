Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Oct. 5

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Cumberland Valley;2-0;6-2
State College;1-0;5-1
Central Dauphin;1-1;6-3
Carlisle;1-2;3-4
Chambersburg;1-3;4-7
Mifflin County;0-3;3-8
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Hershey;6-0;10-0
Palmyra;7-1;9-3
Lower Dauphin;4-2;7-4
Northern;4-2;8-3
Cedar Cliff;3-3;5-5
Mechanicsburg;2-5;2-10
CD East;0-6;0-9
Red Land;0-6;0-10
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
East Pennsboro;10-0;10-0
Trinity;9-1;9-1
Camp Hill;7-4;7-4
Bishop McDevitt;6-5;6-5
Middletown;3-7;5-7
James Buchanan;1-9;1-9
Susquehanna Twp.;0-10;0-10
Friday, Oct. 2
East Pennsboro 5, Bishop McDevitt 0
Hershey 5, State College 0
Central Dauphin 5, Red Land 0
Trinity 5, Susquehanna Twp. 0
Saturday, Oct. 3
Palmyra 3, Carlisle 2
Monday, Oct. 5
Trinity at Camp Hill, 3:30
Northern at Carlisle, 4
Red Land at CD East, 4
Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 4
Susquehanna Twp. at East Pennsboro, 4
Middletown at James Buchanan, 4
Cumberland Valley at Lower Dauphin, 4
Hershey at Mifflin County, 4
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Middletown at Bishop McDevitt, 4
Mifflin County at Chambersburg, 4
Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley, 4
Lower Dauphin at Hershey, 4
Cedar Cliff at Northern, 4
Central Dauphin at Palmyra, 4
Carlisle at Red Land, 4
James Buchanan at Susquehanna Twp., 4
East Pennsboro at Trinity, 4
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!