Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Oct. 4
Mid-Penn Girls Tennis

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Cumberland Valley;2-0;6-2

State College;1-0;5-0

Central Dauphin;1-1;5-3

Carlisle;1-2;3-3

Chambersburg;1-3;4-7

Mifflin County;0-3;3-8

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Hershey;6-0;9-0

Palmyra;7-1;8-3

Lower Dauphin;4-2;7-4

Northern;4-2;8-3

Cedar Cliff;3-3;5-5

Mechanicsburg;2-5;2-10

CD East;0-6;0-9

Red Land;0-6;0-9

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

East Pennsboro;9-0;9-0

Trinity;8-1;8-1

Camp Hill;7-4;674

Bishop McDevitt;6-4;6-4

Middletown;3-7;5-7

James Buchanan;1-9;1-9

Susquehanna Twp.;0-9;0-9

Friday, Oct. 2

East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 4 (no report)

State College at Hershey, 4 (no report)

Central Dauphin at Red Land, 4 (no report)

Trinity at Susquehanna Twp., 4 (no report)

Saturday, Oct. 3

Carlisle at Palmyra, 10 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 5

Trinity at Camp Hill, 3:30

Northern at Carlisle, 4

Red Land at CD East, 4

Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 4

Susquehanna Twp. at East Pennsboro, 4

Middletown at James Buchanan, 4

Cumberland Valley at Lower Dauphin, 4

Hershey at Mifflin County, 4

