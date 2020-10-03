Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Oct. 3

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Cumberland Valley;2-0;6-2
State College;1-0;5-0
Central Dauphin;1-1;5-3
Carlisle;1-2;3-3
Chambersburg;1-3;4-7
Mifflin County;0-3;3-8
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Hershey;6-0;9-0
Palmyra;7-1;8-3
Lower Dauphin;4-2;7-4
Northern;4-2;8-3
Cedar Cliff;3-3;5-5
Mechanicsburg;2-5;2-10
CD East;0-6;0-9
Red Land;0-6;0-9
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
East Pennsboro;9-0;9-0
Trinity;8-1;8-1
Camp Hill;7-4;674
Bishop McDevitt;6-4;6-4
Middletown;3-7;5-7
James Buchanan;1-9;1-9
Susquehanna Twp.;0-9;0-9
Friday, Oct. 2
East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 4 (no report)
State College at Hershey, 4 (no report)
Central Dauphin at Red Land, 4 (no report)
Trinity at Susquehanna Twp., 4 (no report)
Saturday, Oct. 3
Carlisle at Palmyra, 10 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 5
Trinity at Camp Hill, 3:30
Northern at Carlisle, 4
Red Land at CD East, 4
Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 4
Susquehanna Twp. at East Pennsboro, 4
Middletown at James Buchanan, 4
Cumberland Valley at Lower Dauphin, 4
Hershey at Mifflin County, 4
